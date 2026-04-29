New workgroup to drive marriage and parenthood reset in S’pore amid record low fertility

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The group will examine issues including financial costs, work-life support, housing, healthcare, pre-school and education.

SINGAPORE - A new inter-agency workgroup will aim to mobilise the broader society to support Singaporeans in marrying and having children, amid the Republic’s fertility declining to a new low of 0.87.

Aimed at helping Singaporeans as they navigate marriage and parenthood, the group will examine issues including financial costs, work-life support, housing, healthcare, pre-school and education.

The Marriage and Parenthood reset workgroup, chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, comprises eight other political office holders from the Health, Education, Manpower and other relevant ministries.

It will produce a full report with findings in early 2027, though it may make recommendations earlier.

Speaking to the media on April 29, Ms Indranee said the workgroup marks a shift from earlier approaches that focused largely on policy measures such as increasing subsidies, Baby Bonus payouts and Child Development Account support.

Instead, it aims to mobilise a broad range of stakeholders - including employers, religious organisations and the wider community - in what she described as a national, collective effort.

She noted that decisions around marriage and parenthood are shaped by intangible factors and cannot be addressed through policy alone.

“We have identified mindset shift as a big part of the work... and (this) has to be done in collaboration with society,” she said. “So although we are a work group...my entire committee is whole of Singapore, because we need the whole of Singapore.”

Asked about measurable outcomes and t imelines , she said there are no specific targets but hoped there would be broader indicators of progress.

“What would really, really be good is if we have more babies than we had last year, and if our TFR figure is better than it was last year.”

She added that success would also be reflecte d in more opportunities for young people to meet and form relationships, and for those debating whether to have children, to see that there is support and joy in having families.

Other signs of progress would include reduced stigma around fertility treatments and more progressive workplace practices that better support the balance between work and family life.

The work group will focus on three areas, including developing a long-term roadmap to reset societal perceptions and support for marriage and parenthood. It will also propose policy moves to address key concerns and enable these shifts, and mobilise society to support Singaporeans in their family journeys.

Ms Indranee said it will approach its work in two broad ways.

It will first focus on the Government’s role including reviewing its policies to better support families in areas like the cost of raising children and acces s to affordable housing.

It will also look at what society as a whole can do to contribute to this national issue.

“We will be engaging widely to get ideas and feedback and to secure commitment of stakeholders,” said Ms Indranee. “I ask all Singaporeans to be part of this effort and to help change the trajectory of our TFR through the power of our collective effort.”

The workgroup, which had its first meeting in March, comes as the Republic hit its lowest resident total fertility rate (TFR) to date at 0.87 in 2025, down from 0.97 the year before.

Ms Indranee said if this trajectory continues, it will have “profound and serious consequences” for Singapore.

“This is an existential issue for us and we must address it before it becomes irreversible,” she said. “Given the importance of this issue, it cannot be business as usual. We need a marriage and parenthood reset.”

The workgroup is supported by the National Population and Talent Division, and will engage widely to gather ideas and feedback on policies. It will also seek the commitment of stakeholders including employers, businesses, community organisations, and individual Singaporeans.

The other workgroup members are:

Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY)

Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), and Ministry of Health (MOH)

Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State, MCCY and Ministry of Manpower (MOM)

Ms Jasmin Lau, Minister of State, MDDI, and Ministry of Education (MOE)

Mr Goh Pei Ming, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF)

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and MSF

Mr Shawn Huang, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Finance and MOM

Ms Goh Hanyan, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, MCCY, and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah (front row, centre) with workgroup members (front row, from left) Shawn Huang, Low Yen Ling, Goh Hanyan, Dinesh Vasu Dash, (back row, from left) Goh Pei Ming, Rahayu Mahzam, Jasmin Lau and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Mr Goh said through this workgroup, MSF and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will review pre-school accessibility and affordability, and support parents . It will also build on recent enhancements to parental leave, guided by feedback from parents and employers.

The Government has enhanced its marriage and parenthood measures in recent years, including doubling paternity leave and making it mandatory, and introducing the 10-week shared parental leave.

Noting that many Singaporeans are navigating pressures of balancing work and parenthood commitments, Mr Dinesh said MOM will engage tripartite partners and take in feedback from both workers and employers to find practical approaches that support their needs.

On healthcare, Ms Rahayu said MOH will work with healthcare partners to raise awareness about fertility health and strengthen support for couples.

And in education, many families today feel the weight of expectations, whether around academic achievements or the idea of “perfect parenting”, said Ms Lau.

“MOE will work with parents, schools and the wider community to build a more supportive environment – one where families feel confident planning for their children’s future, where different pathways are valued, and where every child is given the space to grow and thrive in their own way,” she said.

Over the past year, MCCY and the National Youth Council had engaged young people on what matters to them. Many shared that while they are more connected online, it is not always easy to find a real sense of belonging, said Ms Goh.

She added that youth here want a Singapore where friendships can form more naturally across different backgrounds, and where everyone has a chance to be part of a community.

“MCCY will continue working with our partners to create more opportunities and spaces for youths to meet and form meaningful connections, because these relationships give young people the support and confidence to take the next steps in life.”