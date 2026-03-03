Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The One pass (AI and Tech) will replace the existing Tech Pass.

SINGAPORE - A new track under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass will be introduced in January 2027 to strengthen Singapore’s ability to attract top talent in critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Manpower’s budget on March 3, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the One Pass (AI and Tech) will replace the existing Tech Pass , which was launched by the Economic Development Board in 2021 to attract tech talent to Singapore.

The One Pass (AI and Tech) will be a five-year work pass which can be renewed for five years each time, matching the duration of the broader One pass. In comparison, the Tech Pass is valid for two years and may be renewed once for a further two years.

The One Pass scheme, which was unveiled in August 2022, targets top foreign professionals earning at least $30,000 a month from a single employer, as well as individuals with outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and academia and research.

To qualify for the One Pass (AI and Tech) track, applicants must be currently or last employed in a tech company, tech division or tech venture capital firm.

A tech company or division is defined as one that has a digital or technology offering as their core business product or service. This includes companies with a core business that relies on proprietary technologies, scientific knowledge and/or engineering.

In addition, the company must meet at least one of the following thresholds: a valuation or market capitalisation of at least US$500 million (S$637 million); annual revenue of at least US$200 million; or at least US$500 million in assets under management.

Tech companies that have raised at least US$30 million in funding will also qualify.

At the individual level, applicants must earn at least $30,000 per month for 12 consecutive months preceding the date of application. This also applies to those seeking to set up their own company in Singapore.

Unlike the broader One Pass, the salary criterion for the new AI and Tech track can also be met by combining a last drawn fixed monthly salary of at least $22,500 with one’s vested non-cash components.

Such non-cash components include employee stock option plans and employee share ownership, though this is subject to assessment.

This criteria is similar to that of the Tech Pass, where applicants must earn at least $22,500 a month in the preceding year, with non-cash components assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Another difference is that applicants must also have at least five cumulative years of experience either in a founder or C-suite role, or in a technical role such as a senior software engineer. The relevant experience must have been accrued within the past 10 years from the date of application.

Dr Tan said there has been “healthy growth” in the take-up of the One Pass, with more than 8,000 individuals currently on the scheme, many of whom are contributing to sectors critical to Singapore’s future economy.

For work permit applications, eight new occupations will be added to the Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List from September 2026 spanning food services, social services and air transportation.

The list, introduced in 2022, allows local employers to hire for selected jobs from a larger pool of locations than what is allowed for a typical work permit holder. Currently, the locations are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The new occupations are:

Butchers, fishmongers, and related food preparers

Food and drink stall assistants

Kitchen assistants

Waiters

Cabin attendants

Baby sitters/ infant caregivers

Educarers

Teacher aides

Employers must pay these workers at least $2,000 a month in fixed monthly salaries. Firms can hire up to 8 per cent of their total workforce from the NTS Occupation List.

Nominated MP Mark Lee highlighted the challenges of domestic-oriented sectors that operate on thin margins and rely on S Pass holders for frontline roles, such as F&B.

Dr Tan said the NTS Occupation List allows businesses to hire higher-quality workers - who are not Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians - from non-traditional source countries for specific roles where there are insufficient locals.

“With the upcoming expansion of the NTS Occupation List to include four more F&B roles, including frontline waiters, businesses can retain workers who may not meet the higher S Pass qualifying salary,” he said.

The additions will bring the total number of occupations on the list to 13, which already comprise welders in manufacturing firms to heavy vehicle drivers and hotel housekeepers.

In his Budget statement on Feb 12, PM Wong announced an increase in the Employment Pass (EP) qualifying monthly salary for new applicants from January 2027, and for those who are renewing it from the year after.

The minimum qualifying monthly salary will be raised to $6,000, from $5,600 currently.

EP applicants must also pass the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) , which was rolled out in 2023.

In response to labour MP Patrick Tay’s question on how the Compass incentivises firms to improve their workforce profile, Dr Tan said about two-thirds of current Employment Pass (EP) holders have been assessed under Compass.

He added that the share of firms with a higher dependence on foreigners of a single nationality has fallen by 20 per cent, while the share of firms with a higher dependence on foreign workers has declined by 37 per cent.

“Results suggest we are moving in the right direction,” said Dr Tan.



PM Wong also announced that the minimum qualifying salary for new S Pass applicants will also be increased from January 2027, and for those who are renewing it the year after. Their minimum qualifying salary will be raised to $3,600 from $3,300.

Dr Tan said that the S Pass minimum qualifying salary is expected to be around $4,000 to $4,500 by around 2030, depending on prevailing local wages and economic conditions.

On work permit holders, Dr Tan said that Singapore needs work permit holders to deliver essential infrastructure, goods and services.

He noted that work permit holders in the construction sector have grown by 36 per cent over the past five years, amid a catch up in projects post Covid-19.

Across all sectors work permit numbers have grown by 186,000 or 27 per cent.

“Even as we manage numbers, we will continue to support businesses in accessing higher-quality work permit holders,” said Dr Tan.