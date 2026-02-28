New vape laws mooted to raise fines to $10k for users, $200k for sellers, $300k for smugglers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - New anti-vape laws were tabled in Parliament on Feb 12, with the Government planning to raise fines by five times for users, 20 times for sellers and 30 times for smugglers.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill was read for the first time in Parliament on Feb 12.

The Bill proposes significant changes to the current Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, including changing its name to the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

It also proposes raising fines for offences relating to vapes and introducing a new definition of specified psychoactive substances.

If passed, vape users will be looking at fines of up to $10,000, while sellers can be slapped with fines of up to $200,000 and six years’ jail.

Smugglers can be fined up to $300,000 and jailed for nine years.

The latest developments are surprising and are happening just six months after the Government had, on Aug 28, 2025, announced tougher measures for those who vaped or sold or trafficked them.

Currently, vape users face a maximum fine of $2,000, while anyone who distributes, imports or sells vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

The maximum penalties are doubled for repeat offenders who distribute, import or sell vapes and their components.

The proposed new laws also look to deal with the anaesthetic agent etomidate , listing it and its analogues as specified psychoactive substances.

This will broaden the scope of the Act and provide for the treatment and rehabilitation of those who abuse such substances.

Etomidate has been listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act as a Class C drug since Sept 1, 2025, because more young people were using etomidate-laced vapes , known as Kpods.

This enabled the authorities to clamp down on the scourge.

Currently, because of the temporary listing of etomidate as an illicit drug, those found possessing or using etomidate can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined $20,000.

Those who traffick etomidate can be jailed for up to 10 years and given five strokes of the cane.

Those who smuggle etomidate into Singapore can be jailed for up to 20 years and given 15 strokes of the cane.

The Bill proposes similar punishments, and makes clear the offences will apply to Singaporeans and permanent residents even if they commit them overseas.

Etomidate, which can trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and psychosis when vaped, was previously classified under the Poisons Act as a medicinal ingredient used in clinical practice.

This previously allowed for a maximum penalty of only two years’ jail and a $10,000 fine for possession, use and trafficking of Kpods.

The temporary listing of etomidate as a Class C drug was supposed to end on Feb 28.

But it was recently extended till April 30 , after Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said it would remain so while the Ministry of Health drafted amendments to current laws.

In his National Day Rally speech in August 2025, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had said the Government will take much tougher action against vaping and treat it as a drug issue with stiffer penalties to be imposed.

He said it was a serious concern, and that etomidate might be the danger for now, but in future it could be something worse.

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018, with the clampdown escalating since July 2025.

Over 3,500 people were caught for possession and use of vapes in the last four months of 2025 . Of these, 366 used Kpods.

The Bill is expected to be debated at a later date.