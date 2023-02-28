New ‘tiny houses’ to open for short-term stays in Lazarus Island in April

SINGAPORE - Lazarus Island is now a step closer to being transformed into an eco-tourist destination, with the launch of low-carbon “tiny houses” for travellers to stay the night.

Known as Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island, the five units will be launched this April, marking the first accommodation built on the island for short-term stay. Each unit comes equipped with green features and measures about 150 sq ft – half the size of a standard hotel room.

This is part of a series of initiatives by Sentosa Development Corporation to transform the island into a “light touch” destination over the next three years for visitors to experience its rustic charm while minimising their impact on the environment, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament on Tuesday.

To help visitors to reduce their carbon footprint, the tiny houses are powered mainly by solar, built from sustainable building materials such as recycled plastic and wood fibre, and has a biodigester that converts food from waste to compost on-site within 24 hours.

Other new amenities and activities, which include a convenience store, overnight glamping experiences and non-motorised water activities, will be launched in phases by around June.