New ServiceSG centres to be set up in Woodlands and Bukit Merah by end-2024

SINGAPORE – Two new ServiceSG centres will be set up in Woodlands and Bukit Merah by end-2024, making it more convenient for citizens to apply for government services within their neighbourhoods.

These are in addition to the seven existing centres that have been set up since 2021, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing on Feb 29.

The two new centres will be set up at Woodlands Civic Centre and Bukit Merah Town Central.

Replying to a question in Parliament from Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), Mr Chan said these centres have expanded their service offerings and partnerships with more than 25 government agencies and now provide almost 600 services.

These include helping citizens top up their Central Provident Fund accounts, file taxes, and renew passports.

He added that the Government will continue to expand the network of centres to prioritise areas with higher demand and a higher concentration of seniors, particularly those who need help with multiple digital transactions.

“The public service is committed to ensuring that overnment services continue to be accessible and inclusive for all as more government services digitalise,” said Mr Chan.

He also said the Government would do its best to increase the number of multilingual service ambassadors at these centres.

The existing ServiceSG centres are located at One Punggol, Our Tampines Hub, Bukit Canberra, The Frontier Community Club, Keat Hong Community Club, Nee Soon Central Community Club, and Kampong Chai Chee Community Club.

Mr Yip had also asked if ministries and agencies could set aside physical counters for senior citizens who need help with public services.

In response, Mr Chan said agencies with physical service centres currently offer in-person assistance primarily by appointment only.

This allows citizens to schedule visits at their convenience for transactions that cannot be completed online, reducing the frustration of long queues or wait times, he added.

However, the agencies do exercise discretion in assisting less digitally savvy and vulnerable individuals who walk in without making appointments, said Mr Chan.

Trained service ambassadors are also present at these service centres to help this group, Mr Chan said, adding that seniors can also go to ServiceSG centres where no prior appointment is needed.