New process proposed for death row inmates to file challenges after legal avenues exhausted

SINGAPORE - Death row inmates seeking a stay of execution of their sentences after their legal avenues have been exhausted would be required to state reasons for not filing the application earlier, under a new procedure proposed in Parliament.

On Monday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam introduced a Bill proposing amendments to the law to clarify the process for the filing of challenges by prisoners after their death sentences have been upheld, or imposed, by the Court of Appeal.

Examples of post-appeal challenges would be the following: an application for a stay of execution of a death sentence; a judicial review application challenging the President’s decision not to grant clemency; and a judicial review application challenging the Public Prosecutor’s decision not to grant a certificate of substantive assistance, which qualifies drug couriers for life imprisonment.

A Law Ministry (MinLaw) spokesman said: “There have been a number of applications by prisoners awaiting capital punishment at the last minute, after all avenues of appeal have been exhausted.

“The proposed amendments will clearly set out the process for such applications, and the court will have discretion to allow challenges even if they do not comply with this process.”

Arguably, the most high-profile case involving a death row inmate was that of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, a Malaysian who was convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2010 and given the mandatory death penalty.

His appeal was dismissed in 2011. From 2015 onwards, he filed seven applications to challenge his death sentence.

Days before he was scheduled to be hanged on Nov 10, 2021, his then lawyer M. Ravi filed an application to the High Court, seeking judicial review of the impending execution. This was dismissed, and Mr Ravi filed an appeal.

Mr Ravi also filed a separate application to the Court of Appeal, asking for a stay of execution so that Nagaenthran could be assessed by a panel of psychiatrists.

In its judgment dismissing both challenges in March 2022, the Court of Appeal noted that the two applications took a “tortuous path” to come before it.

On Monday, MinLaw said that under the new proposed procedure, only the Court of Appeal would hear post-appeal applications by death row inmates and grant a stay of execution of the sentence.

The inmate would have to apply for permission before a single judge to make a post-appeal application.

In applying for permission, the prisoner would be required to state, among other things, the grounds of the challenge and the reasons for not filing it earlier.

If permission were to be granted, the substantive application would have to be filed within a specified period, and the hearing before a panel of three or more judges would be fixed within a specified period.