New polling arrangement at nursing homes reduces hassle for elderly, homes

SINGAPORE – Special polling stations set up in nursing homes will make it easier and more convenient for less mobile seniors to vote, and give those who are bed-bound a chance to exercise their democratic right this presidential election, said nursing home operators.

Thirty-one nursing homes islandwide are involved in a pilot where polling arrangements will be set up on-site, with mobile polling teams going bedside to residents who are bedridden. They will be able to cast their vote from 8am to 8pm on Polling Day on Sept 1.

Each of the 31 nursing homes selected for the pilot has more than 50 voters. According to the Ministry of Health’s website, there are 83 nursing homes in Singapore as at 2022.

NTUC Health cluster director of residential services for west area Chong Wai Fung said most nursing home residents are wheelchair- or bed-bound, and arranging transport to the general polling station in the community can be a challenge.

“For the general election in 2020, residents who had their polling station located near to the nursing homes were wheeled to the polling station in small groups. For some residents who had polling stations located far from the nursing home – for example, from Geylang to Bukit Batok – special transport had to be arranged to send residents to the polling site,” she added.

Staff on leave or off-duty were activated to help. Many of them, including the homes’ drivers, worked extended hours to enable all residents who were eligible voters to cast their votes, said Ms Chong.

But this time round, all of NTUC Health’s six nursing homes, with a total of over 1,600 residents, are involved in the pilot, making things much easier operationally.

An approximate average of 55 per cent of its nursing home residents for each home are eligible to vote in the 2023 Presidential Election.

The polling stations will be located at the multi-purpose halls of the six nursing homes, and the sites were chosen because they had enough space and were accessible.

“A polling station within the nursing homes allows residents to be wheeled to the polling station in a much shorter time,” Ms Chong said.

Nursing home operators say they do not expect many logistical challenges in carrying out the new polling arrangements.

Sree Narayana Mission (Singapore) (SNM) chief executive S. Devendran said SNM is working with the Elections Department (ELD) to prepare makeshift partitions, tables and chairs for the special polling station at its nursing home, SNM Nursing Home @ Chong Pang. The station is at the home’s multi-purpose hall.

But minimum involvement is expected from nursing home staff as ELD will be mostly involved in the set-up, and care staff only need to assist eligible voters physically when required. Seventy-eight out of the home’s about 200 residents are eligible to vote.

“Staff are not allowed to influence the voting decision of the resident. Once residents arrive at the polling station, ELD will take over the process to cast their vote,” said Mr Devendran.