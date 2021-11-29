New party website to boost outreach in digital space

The People's Action Party (PAP) launched a new sociopolitical website yesterday to better explain its decisions and policy positions.

Petir.sg seeks to be the digital counterpart of party newsletter Petir, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the party has to update its communications and outreach for the digital age: "We need to improve our outreach and use digital platforms more effectively. We need to meet the electorate wherever they are, whether on social media or other platforms. This is especially critical during a general election campaign."

PM Lee, who is PAP's secretary-general, identified strengthening how it communicates as one of three things the party has to do to strengthen its machinery, besides beefing up what its branches can do and renewing its membership.

He said the party has to strengthen the capabilities of each of its 93 branches so that every activist can "do their best, as ambassadors of the party", making it more effective on the ground.

The party will scale up political training and sharing of best practices across branches, and get veterans to guide younger members.

"Our activists need to be visible, and be seen wearing party whites from time to time, not just during elections," said PM Lee.

"You must be active in engaging residents, and win the support and trust of the residents, because they will see you as the face of the PAP Government."

The PAP also needs to renew and reinforce its membership - including recruiting people of diverse backgrounds to better serve an increasingly diverse electorate, the Prime Minister said. He stressed the importance of fresh ideas and youthful vigour, and also recognised the work of activists in opposition-held constituencies who "work the ground, make their presence felt and keep the opposition MPs on their toes".

He also acknowledged the tough job that these activists in areas like Sengkang GRC have, saying: "Patiently, they will win the confidence of the voters, and win the constituency back. It may take time, but we will do it and we will give them our full support."

"We need to recruit a new generation of party members with the staying power, commitment and conviction of our old stalwarts," Mr Lee added, highlighting former MP Koo Tsai Kee and veteran Hougang activist Lionel de Souza, who died last month.

Associate Professor Koo, 66, who still serves as an activist in Tanjong Pagar GRC, was given the PAP's Meritorious Service Medal yesterday.

Sengkang GRC activist Ling Wei Hong, 40, who spoke at the event, described the sense of loss felt by activists when the Workers' Party won the constituency in last year's general election.

"Where did we go wrong? What could we have done better or differently? Would that have given us a different result?" he said. "But one question was never asked, and that is whether we will continue fighting for Sengkang. That was never in doubt."

Although the party holds to its fundamental values of service, people must also want the party to serve them, said Mr Ling.

"We will not give up fighting for the right to serve the people. But therein lies the problem - our service is our prerogative only if we are the incumbent. What happens when we are not?

"Inasmuch as we want to serve the people, the people must want us to serve them. Inasmuch as we do not take the trust of the people for granted, they should not take our service for granted," he said.

Asked if the PAP team that contested Sengkang will return for the next general election - which must be held by November 2025, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said it is "very early days yet".

He said he and the PAP's other activists are still active there. "We are on the ground to serve our residents to the best of our abilities, with a clear objective, and hopefully to the betterment of the town and our residents."