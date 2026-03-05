Straitstimes.com header logo

New Outward-Bound Singapore Coney Island campus to open in 2nd half of 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ST30032016-1608970121/kgconey31/Jamie Koh/A new Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) campus will be developed on Coney Island by 2020 to give more Singapore youths equal opportunities to strengthen their confidence and tenacity through outdoor adventure education. Ms Grace Fu will be announcing the plans at a media event at OBS Campus, Pulau Ubin, on Wednesday. Location : OBS at Ubin on 30 March 2016 HODDER'S REQUEST

The new Outward-Bound Singapore campus at Coney Island was first announced in 2016, but faced delays in completion.

PHOTO: ST FILE

avatar-alt

Syarafana Shafeeq

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - The new Outward-Bound Singapore (OBS) campus at Coney Island will officially open in the second half of 2026, a decade after it was announced during Budget 2016.

The completion of the campus was announced during the debate of the budget for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on March 5.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan said the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) OBS Challenge will be progressively scaled up and offered to the entire Secondary 3 cohort in Singapore by 2030.

In 2025, 18,000 Secondary 3 students, or about 65 per cent of the cohort took part in the programme, which aims to build life skills, confidence and resilience among youth.

“In time, all 15-year-olds in Singapore will get to experience OBS at least once in their lives,” Ms Goh said.

The five-day residential programme under the National Outdoor Adventure Education (NOAE) Masterplan provides opportunities for students to work with peers from different backgrounds, and build up physical and mental ruggedness.

“Through the shared experiences, they will learn life skills, gain confidence in tackling the unknown and make lasting friendships,” she said.

There are four existing campuses across mainland Singapore and Pulau Ubin.

The new OBS Coney Island campus will include advanced ropes challenge courses, integrated climbing systems, and other team-based challenges.

The campus, which has been awarded the Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status by the Building and Construction Authority, is designed to blend into existing vegetation layers at Coney Island through low-rise building designs, and has diverse planting to create new habitats for fauna.

First announced in 2016

, the campus was originally slated to be completed in 2020 before

it was delayed.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, MCCY said the new Coney Island campus is a major development and timelines for its completion were revised due to issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure construction methods minimised environmental impact.

More on this topic
Students to enjoy better outdoor experiences with three new campsites to be built by 2032
New guide on emergencies for outdoor adventure education after death of student in 2021
See more on

Singapore Parliament

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

Secondary school

Children and youth

Social support

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.