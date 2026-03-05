New Outward-Bound Singapore Coney Island campus to open in 2nd half of 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new Outward-Bound Singapore campus at Coney Island was first announced in 2016, but faced delays in completion.

SINGAPORE - The new Outward-Bound Singapore (OBS) campus at Coney Island will officially open in the second half of 2026, a decade after it was announced during Budget 2016.

The completion of the campus was announced during the debate of the budget for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on March 5.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Goh Hanyan said the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) OBS Challenge will be progressively scaled up and offered to the entire Secondary 3 cohort in Singapore by 2030.

In 2025, 18,000 Secondary 3 students, or about 65 per cent of the cohort took part in the programme, which aims to build life skills, confidence and resilience among youth.

“In time, all 15-year-olds in Singapore will get to experience OBS at least once in their lives,” Ms Goh said.

The five-day residential programme under the National Outdoor Adventure Education (NOAE) Masterplan provides opportunities for students to work with peers from different backgrounds, and build up physical and mental ruggedness.

“Through the shared experiences, they will learn life skills, gain confidence in tackling the unknown and make lasting friendships,” she said.

There are four existing campuses across mainland Singapore and Pulau Ubin.

The new OBS Coney Island campus will include advanced ropes challenge courses, integrated climbing systems, and other team-based challenges.

The campus, which has been awarded the Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status by the Building and Construction Authority, is designed to blend into existing vegetation layers at Coney Island through low-rise building designs, and has diverse planting to create new habitats for fauna.

First announced in 2016 , the campus was originally slated to be completed in 2020 before it was delayed.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, MCCY said the new Coney Island campus is a major development and timelines for its completion were revised due to issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure construction methods minimised environmental impact.