New office set to boost opportunities in criminal law practice

The perception that criminal legal work is second-rate and less lucrative compared with corporate legal work has made it hard for the criminal Bar to attract new blood, but the setting up of the Public Defender's Office (PDO) may go some way towards attracting lawyers into the profession, say academics and lawyers.

The office, which will be set up by the end of the year, is looking to bring in "a mix of fresh graduates, young lawyers, mid-career hires, as well as legal service officers", said a Ministry of Law spokesman.