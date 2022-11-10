New ‘non-aligned movement’ needed for countries amid US-China tensions: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - There is a way for the world’s nations to continue collaborating on science and technology, even amid global fragmentation caused by tensions between the United States and China, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a speech at the Next STEP Global Conference on Wednesday, Dr Balakrishnan called for a new “non-aligned movement” for science, technology and supply chains as a response to the profoundly damaging consequences a true technological and economic split between the two superpowers could cause.

The conference was organised by think tank Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. It started on Wednesday and will run until Friday at the Raffles Hotel.

Sketching what such a movement could look like in 2022, Dr Balakrishnan said: “It has to be multipolar, open, and rules-based.

“There has to be a commitment to open science, the fair sharing and harvesting of intellectual property, and a system in which we will compete to be most innovative, reliable, and trustworthy, rather than be judged simply by which side we have taken.”

The original non-aligned movement was a forum of about 120 countries - formed during the height of the Cold War in 1961 by states including India - who wanted to chart their own course outside the conflict between the US, the Soviet Union and their allies.

Singapore joined the movement in 1970.

He added that it was still early days for such an idea, but said: “I am just putting this on the table to say that the rest of us do have agency, and we will, to the maximum extent, refuse to choose sides.

“I do not believe any self-respecting Asian country wants to be trapped, or to be a vassal, or worse to be a theatre for proxy battles. So, I am trying to make the argument for what the rest of the world wants.”

Earlier in his speech, Dr Balakrishnan described the global circumstances which have led to the need for such a movement.

The complete lack of trust between the US and China has led to both going their own way in terms of technological development, he said, noting how both sides have implemented policies to control the flow of technology out of their borders to maintain an advantage.

He said: “The absence of strategic trust will lead both sides to always assume the worst. (The) conditions are set - they are a self-fulfilling and mutually escalatory dynamic. This will almost certainly lead to a mutually escalatory, vicious downward spiral.”

This downward spiral towards fragmentation between the two economies will result in higher costs, more obstacles for scientific advancement, and disruptions to global systems and supply chains, he added.

He said: “The global order as we know it is severely stressed... We are witnessing probably an era of higher and prolonged inflation, which nobody below the age of 40 has lived through.”