New network aims to double volunteers contributing to Singapore’s defence to 3,000 in 3 to 5 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad meeting SAF volunteers and regulars during the launch of the Singapore Defence Volunteer Network at the Central Manpower Base on May 12.

SINGAPORE – A new volunteer network has been set up to support Singapore’s defence and will, for a start, create the capacity for nearly 400 new volunteers. These will include new roles such as curating content for an NS gallery.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) aims to expand the pathways through which the broader community can play a supporting role alongside national servicemen.



This follows a move to consolidate various volunteer opportunities, including military roles in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Volunteer Corps, under the new Singapore Defence Volunteer Network (SG Defence).

The network aims to double the current 1,500 or so military and civilian volunteers in the next three to five years.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who announced the formation of the network at the debate on MINDEF’s budget in February, told the media at the launch on May 12 that conflicts in the Middle East and Europe have shown the broad impact volunteers can have.

“You look at the misinformation campaigns, you see supply chain disruptions and hybrid warfare – it not just hits the military, but really it hits society as a whole,” said Mr Zaqy at the Central Manpower Base.

“And therefore, our response has to be a whole-of-society response in such cases. That is why, today, we are changing the paradigm.”

Mr Zaqy said pulling together various aspects of volunteerism under a single platform allows the community to be brought together. It also creates more opportunities for volunteers to serve alongside national servicemen and make their roles more meaningful.

Nexus, the government agency responsible for Total Defence and National Education, will coordinate SG Defence.

MINDEF said the network will offer diverse opportunities designed to match different interests, skills and availability.

“Individuals who are passionate about different fields such as education, heritage preservation, creative design or direct military support can find meaningful ways to contribute to our defence,” it added.

Following its incorporation into SG Defence, the SAF Volunteer Corps (SAFVC) will review its entry requirements and training approach to enable individuals with a broader range of abilities and experiences to contribute more meaningfully. Launched in 2014, it has about 1,100 volunteers.

New roles will also be created for SAFVC volunteers, while the corps will also have a non-uniformed military volunteer scheme to tap individuals with specialised professional expertise in areas such as counselling or veterinary medicine, thus allowing them to contribute to the SAF without undergoing military training.

Through these efforts, MINDEF said it is looking to double the size of the SAF Volunteer Corps in the coming years.

On the civilian side, SG Defence will bring together 10 civilian volunteer roles, including SAFRA volunteers who will support SAFRA staff in activities such as fitness support and defence engagement.

There will also be roles at the upcoming NS Gallery, which will be located within NS Square in Marina Bay.

The gallery, which is expected to be completed in 2027, will feature stories and contributions of SAF, police and Singapore Civil Defence Force national servicemen across generations through various multimedia platforms and hardware displays.

Volunteer roles at the gallery include creative designers, who will be involved in conceptualising, designing and developing visual materials that shape the gallery’s visual direction and presentation, as well as collections assistants, who will support the curatorial team in cataloguing and sorting materials and artefacts.

Interested individuals can explore the various volunteer schemes and apply through the SG Defence portal at go.gov.sg/sgdefence.

MINDEF said SG Defence will continue expanding, with new volunteer schemes and opportunities to be announced progressively on its portal.

This phased approach will ensure “sustainable growth while maintaining high standards of volunteer engagement and scheme effectiveness”, the ministry added.