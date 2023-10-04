New laws to better safeguard against societies that may pose a threat in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Societies that may be used for unlawful purposes, threaten Singapore’s safety and security, or whose activities are contrary to the Republic’s national interests, are not allowed to establish themselves here.

But with the evolving geopolitical landscape, Singapore will need more levers to guard against such threats, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling.

Parliament passed the Societies (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, enacting changes to the Societies Act that will enable Singapore to better guard against such groups.

The changes aim to strengthen the registration process and give more powers to the Registrar of Societies to ask questions and weed out suspicious applications.

Previously, applications to register societies were processed by either the normal or the automatic route.

Applications for societies related to religion, ethnicity, language and politics, which are known as specified societies, go through the normal route.

This means a vetting and assessment process, which may involve several rounds of clarifications with applicants.

All other societies are registered automatically when they submit an application and pay the prescribed fees – no questions asked.

In her speech in Parliament on the Bill on Wednesday, Ms Sun said there have been about 1,400 applications in the last five years, with about half of them submitted via the automatic route.

She said there were instances where the registrar needed information to ascertain whether applications under this route did not fall within the sensitive categories listed in the Act.

But it could not do so, as the Act previously did not allow the registrar to ask questions.