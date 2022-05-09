New law tightens eligibility criteria for adoption

SINGAPORE - Couples wanting to adopt a child must be married under laws recognised by Singapore under new adoption rules, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

And marriages that take place overseas must be legally recognised in Singapore, he added.

Speaking during the debate on the proposed changes to adoption rules, he said: "This means that only a man and a woman married to each other can apply together. This is because Singapore's marriage law only allows a man and woman to marry each other."

The new laws governing child adoption, passed in Parliament on Monday (May 9), aim to provide more clarity and tighten rules to ensure adoptions are in line with Singapore public policy.

It also seeks to deter undesirable and unethical practices among commercial adoption agencies, said Mr Masagos.

Under the new Adoption of Children Act 2022, which repeals the 1939 version, it provides "more guidance" on who can adopt jointly, he added.

He reiterated that as a matter of public policy, the Government does not encourage planned and deliberate single parenthood as a lifestyle choice.

He said: "To be clear, we do not support the use of assisted reproduction technology or surrogacy to conceive and then adopt a child. Our public policy encourages parenthood within marriage."

Under the new law, public policy will be taken into consideration when determining a couple's suitability to adopt.

For a marriage between a man and woman where surrogacy is their only option to have children, Mr Masagos said it "would be possible for them to adopt their child who is conceived through surrogacy, if the arrangement is carried out in a jurisdiction where surrogacy is not illegal".

In 2019, Mr Desmond Lee, who held the Social and Family Development portfolio at the time, said the Government was reviewing adoption laws after a landmark case involving a gay father who adopted his biological child conceived through a surrogate mother in the United States.

The new law also tightens the eligibility criteria to adopt. For example, those convicted of serious crimes such as sexual abuse and drug consumption offences cannot adopt.

Also, applicants with stronger ties to Singapore such as Singaporeans and permanent residents will be given priority to adopt.