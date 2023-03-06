New election laws to allow postal voting for overseas S’poreans, polling stations in nursing homes

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans living overseas will be able to vote by post in the upcoming presidential election, after Parliament passed laws on Monday to ease voting for them and seniors in nursing homes here.

The amendments passed also updated rules around election advertising to increase transparency, such as by requiring such content to carry the full names of not only those who paid for but also those who approved such messages.

The changes come after General Election 2020, which was held during the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted two key issues in the election landscape, said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

First is Singapore’s rapidly ageing electorate where 21 per cent of voters for GE 2020 were aged 65 and above, compared with 14 per cent in GE 2011.

Second was how travel restrictions could make it difficult for some overseas Singaporeans to travel to polling stations or back to Singapore to vote.

Before the changes, such voters had to travel to physical polling stations in specified places to vote, a situation that resulted in some Singaporeans being unable to vote when Covid-19 travel restrictions set in across the globe in 2020.

At GE2020, there were 6,570 registered overseas voters, with 4,794 of them casting their ballots. About 200,000 Singaporeans are living overseas.

Mr Chan added that the Elections Department (ELD) plans to pilot polling arrangements in nursing homes with more than 50 voters.

This will involve 25 to 30 nursing homes and reach out to over 2,000 voters, about two-thirds of registered voters currently residing in nursing homes, he said.

The list of nursing homes selected for the pilot will be made public on Nomination Day, if the election is contested.

On online election advertising, Mr Chan said the updated laws are meant to provide clarity on the rules for online election campaigning, especially since political discourse is increasingly taking place online.

The new laws make any boosting, sharing, resharing or reposting of online election advertising subject to the same requirements as any primary advertising.

They will also require all election advertising to carry the full names of those responsible for publishing, approving, directing, printing and paying for the content.