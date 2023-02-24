New anti-scam WhatsApp bot, cyber monitoring service to detect spoofed government websites to launch

SINGAPORE - A new scam-detecting bot will be rolled out on WhatsApp later this year to allow the public to check if something they have received on the platform is a scam.

Developed by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG), ScamShield Bot for WhatsApp works through crowdsourced reports and police blacklisted contacts and links. It prompts users to upload screenshots or copy and paste suspicious links into the chatbot for checks.

The bot is a spinoff of the SNDGG’s ScamShield app, which filters scam calls and messages. Since its launch in 2020, ScamShield has blocked some 200,000 scam calls and detected at least 3.5 million scam messages. The ScamShield app has some 500,000 smartphone users on both the Apple iOS and Android platforms.

ScamShield Bot was among the announcements made in a debate on individual ministries’ budgets on Friday. The debate covered anti-scam measures, healthcare schemes and environmental innovation.

Announcing the bot, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said: “To use digital tools with confidence, our citizens must be able to trust that they are safe. With ever-evolving cybersecurity threats, this has become a tall order.”

“We are investing efforts to build stronger defences to safeguard people from scams and online harm,” said Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

She was responding to Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who raised concerns about scams. He also asked how many attacks that the government detected and stopped in 2022 and what had been done to strengthen digital systems here.

A newly launched centre to respond to cyber threats faced by national agencies will have a capability to detect malicious sites posing as government agency webpages. It is among the first projects helmed by the new Government Cyber Security Operations Centre, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Many phishing sites have been posing as government channels. These include spoofed Singpass pages that try to lure victims to disclose their credentials.

The centre replaces the Cyber-Watch Centre, which was established in 2007 and has 60 employees that monitor cyberthreats to critical infrastructure in the public sector like healthcare and transport.