New 24-hour emergency response team among measures to strengthen protection for abuse victims

SINGAPORE - A new 24-hour emergency response team will attend to high-risk cases of family violence to protect victims, as part of a slew of proposed amendments to the Women’s Charter to strengthen protection for survivors of abuse.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team will be activated by the police, when they receive a report of domestic violence that has immediate safety concerns for the victim.

Officers from the response team can issue an Emergency Order at the scene, which may include prohibiting the perpetrator from being in the home and places frequently visited by the victim, as well as from contacting the victim.

The order is valid for 14 days, to give the victim enough time to apply for a personal protection order (PPO) - a court order restraining a person from committing violence against a family member. Any breach of the Emergency Order by the perpetrator will be an arrestable offence.

Currently, there is a time gap between an incident of family violence and the granting of a PPO, which means there is a possibility of the abuser hurting the victim during this period.

The new response team is one of the measures under the Family Violence Amendment Bill, which was introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Bill also seeks to address the issue of victims who refuse to apply for a PPO despite being in danger, by empowering certain third parties like the director-general of social welfare and those authorised by her to apply for a PPO on the victim’s behalf.

MSF said victims may refuse to apply for a protection order due to the influence that the perpetrators have over them, and the victims’ wish to preserve the relationships to their own detriment.

The court will take into consideration the views of all affected parties, including the survivor’s account, before deciding if it is reasonable to make a PPO on the person’s behalf.

Those authorised by the director-general, called protectors, will also be allowed to enter homes to assess and obtain information or evidence of a victim experiencing family violence. Currently, the consent of the victims is needed, but they may be unwilling to cooperate or share information.

For victims who may be unwilling to make a report when their perpetrator breaches a protection order, the Bill will allow the protectors to step in and apply for electronic monitoring of the abuser, if there is a reasonable suspicion that the PPO has been breached and the victim has been harmed.

The electronic monitoring, done through tagging, will ensure the abuser does not come physically close to the victim.