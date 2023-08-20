NDR 2023: Upgrading works for Geylang Serai Market, Joo Chiat Complex to begin soon

The upgrades are part of the Geylang Serai Cultural Belt project, announced during the 2018 National Day Rally. Some parts of the project, such as Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS) and Anjung@WGS, a sheltered hard court within the community hub for sports and community activities, have already been completed.

“Geylang Serai is an important cultural hub not only for the Malay community, but also for all Singaporeans, as well as tourists,” said PM Lee, adding that the area’s makeover is meant to showcase the beauty and richness of Singapore’s Malay cultural heritage.

In his speech, PM Lee also outlined how communities here can overcome economic uncertainties and challenges ahead, taking in suggestions made at Forward Singapore discussions led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Specifically, PM Lee touched on job opportunities in the digital economy, as well as a new temporary safety net to help workers who have lost their jobs upskill for the next one.

“The digital domain offers a wide range of job opportunities. You can be a YouTuber, a data scientist, or a user experience or user interface designer,” he said. He added that job seekers may also make a living by being a professional online gamer, coach, or even a commentator. “Who says you can’t make a living from online games?”

Among a 400-member group of Malay/Muslim digital professionals on LinkedIn known as Malay Muslims iN Tech is Ms Atiqah Abdul Khalim, 29.

She graduated from the National University of Singapore with a political science degree but later opted to study user experience (UX) design for apps, websites and devices.

Now a senior UX designer at Rakuten Viki, Ms Atiqah also acts as an instructor, passing on her passion and expertise in digital design to others, PM Lee said.