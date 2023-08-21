NDR 2023: Reassurance amid winds of change

If there is one word to sum up what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally speech gave, it was reassurance – something we all need this year amid the slew of political scandals, persistent inflation, and concerns about prices of food and housing.

Reassurance was given in five areas: the cost of living, fair and affordable housing, jobs and skills, ageing and retirement adequacy, as well as political integrity and succession.

Before going into some of the highlights, it is worth noting that the National Day Rally (NDR) is seen as the most important political speech of the year.

While its exact substance varies from year to year, it generally covers these key aspects: immediate concerns, as well as medium- and long-term developments, including infrastructure.

For example, in 2022, it was Tuas Port, Changi Airport Terminal 5 and the redevelopment of Paya Lebar.

This year, a significant part was devoted to changes to the public housing model.

When it comes to geopolitics, this part of the speech was low key in 2021, when Singapore was still in the throes of Covid-19. The focus then was more on lower-wage workers and pandemic resilience.

But in 2022, the external environment was given full play, with a sizeable chunk devoted to US-China tensions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the global economy.

This year’s speech started in largely the same vein, with the US-China rivalry, ongoing war in Europe, and a fraying global economic order.

Taken together, the different sections of each year’s speech paint the shifting landscape of Singapore, the external milieu in which it must exercise its choices and constraints, and tackle the changing needs and wants of Singaporeans.

Helping workers and lower- to middle-income Singaporeans

Beyond the substantive announcements, each NDR speech is also about striking a realistic but optimistic tone, acknowledging challenges while taking actionable steps to overcome them.

This year, on employment, PM Lee spoke of a temporary safety net to help workers who lose their jobs. It reinforces what Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in April, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in Parliament.

Mr Wong had spoken of a targeted re-employment scheme that seeks to avoid negative outcomes, such as displaced workers finding it more attractive to receive generous benefits than return to the workforce.

Today, there are schemes to help tide senior workers over while they find alternative employment, such as the Employment Assistance Payment.