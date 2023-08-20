NDR 2023: From housing to retirement, PM Lee provides reassurances amid anxieties and storms

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sought to reassure Singaporeans on Sunday that his government would continue to take care of their needs, as the country faces mounting global challenges and growing anxiety over jobs, housing and costs of living.

His tone of reassurance ran across all three of his speeches during the National Day Rally at the Institute of Technical Education College Central.

PM Lee lauded Singapore’s efforts at pulling through the Covid-19 pandemic, which he called “the most challenging ordeal for our nation since Independence”, and said it is a testament to the country’s indomitable spirit.

But challenges from US-China tensions, the war in Ukraine and global warming have affected the global economic order, disrupted supply chains and food production, and will especially hurt small trading nations such as Singapore, he noted.

These will contribute to anxieties over bread-and-butter concerns. PM Lee warned that Singaporeans should expect higher food prices and more job disruptions in the future. Inflation is at last coming down but “will probably stay higher than what we were used to”.

He promised that the Government will weather this storm together with Singaporeans.

During the rally – which lays out the Government’s priorities and is seen as the most important political speech of the year – PM Lee also unveiled measures to support Singaporeans.

These include a $7 billion Majulah Package that will benefit some 1.4 million older Singaporeans, especially those in their 50s and early 60s.

This is a group he called “young seniors”, who are in a particularly sandwiched phase of life where they might have to care for both the young and old in their families.

He said to them: “Beyond the daily cost of living pressures, you know that retirement is creeping up on you, and you wonder: ‘Will I have enough to get by? Can I cope?’ But don’t worry, the Government will help you. You will not be left behind.”

The new Majulah Package, to help those born in 1973 or earlier meet their retirement needs, will consist of three components:

– An Earn and Save bonus, where the Government will credit up to $1,000 a year into the CPF accounts of lower and middle-income workers.

– A one-time CPF bonus of up to $1,500 for Singaporeans who have not reached the basic retirement sum in their CPF balances.

– A one-time MediSave top-up of $1,000.