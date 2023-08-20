NDR 2023: Active ageing centres to be expanded to help seniors stay active and healthy

SINGAPORE – The network of Active Ageing Centres (AACs) where seniors can drop in to enjoy a range of activities will be expanded.
Their services and reach will also be enhanced in an effort to keep an expanding pool of older people active and healthy.
From karaoke and dance classes to a cafe corner, such centres will have something for everyone, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.
Currently, about one in five Singaporeans is a senior, aged 65 and above. By 2030, nearly one in four Singaporeans will be a senior.
Active ageing, and making homes and precincts more senior-friendly are part of preparations as Singapore – one of the world’s fastest-ageing nations – moves from being an aged society to a super-aged one.
“This has massive social and economic implications,” said PM Lee. “We have much to do to help our seniors age well.”
While the Government plays a big role in providing care, seniors must also do their part to look after themselves, he said.
Citing how the preventive care strategy Healthier SG aims to get everyone to take more responsibility for their health, PM Lee said that when people enrol in it, they get a personalised health plan. This includes when to go for screenings and vaccinations, among other things.
Their doctor could also guide them on how to be more active, have a healthier diet or quit smoking.
“But while your GP can suggest or even arrange these for you, only you can decide to follow through and do them,” he said, adding that both he and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, have signed up for Healthier SG.
Beyond fending off sickness, ageing well is about staying well both physically and mentally, he stressed.
One of the biggest threats to the well-being of seniors is loneliness as many seniors today are living alone and they risk becoming socially isolated, he pointed out.
“It is important that someone keeps regularly in touch with them.
“It is also important that they keep active and have a social network for mutual support.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted, many old folks were stuck at home and unable to go out for their usual activities.
“We were very worried that isolated and inactive, they would deteriorate quickly.
“So we restarted community activities for seniors as soon as we could do so safely.”
To do more to help seniors stay engaged and socially active, AACs have been set up all over Singapore. Established by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), they are drop-in social recreational centres for seniors living nearby, and go-to points for them to build social connections, take part in recreational activities, and contribute to the community.
PM Lee, who visited the Bedok Radiance AAC run by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities recently, said he was very happy to see a vibrant community of seniors joining the activities and using the services there.
“What I found most encouraging was that many seniors were not just taking part in activities, but also helping to organise and run them – seniors for seniors.”
Madam Goh Lee Choo, Madam Karen Wee and Madam Farida Mohamed, for instance, prepare and deliver hot meals to frail seniors living in rental flats every day.
“It’s a great way to build neighbourly bonds while staying active,” said PM Lee.
Madam Goh, 68, told The Straits Times: “I was volunteering at the AAC when they offered me this micro-job. It’s good to have something to do to kill time and do something meaningful after retiring.”
The former tutor, who retired in 2019, added: “It’s a form of fulfilment. I do what I can to help them (frail seniors), since they are unable to go out to buy food.
“And if any of the (homebound) seniors need additional help, I will help pass their message to the centre.”
Besides meal deliveries, communal meals at the AAC encourage the seniors to gather, socialise and make friends.
These meals are cooked by seniors themselves, said PM Lee, pointing out that Madam Aminah Ibrahim, Madam Rosnah Sulaiman and Madam Fatimah Kalip prepare meals for fellow seniors.
They had used their SkillsFuture credits to attend a food hygiene and preparation course so that they can cook the meals.
“Madam Fatimah told me they use less salt and sugar in their cooking to make it a Healthier Choice. I tasted her chicken curry, and I said she must have used santan – coconut milk. She said ‘no’ – she uses normal milk. But it tasted just as good – sedap sekali (very tasty in Malay),” he added.
“I had a second helping.”
Madam Aminah, 68, enjoys cooking and when the centre suggested that she attend the food hygiene and preparation course, she said “yes” without any hesitation.
“I just want to be active and help out,” she said. “I’ve cooked healthy chap chye (mixed vegetables), laksa and mee rebus. I’m happy to see others enjoy the food.”
The centres are also starting to see more men joining in, and are introducing more activities, such as jamming, to interest them.
PM Lee said the network of AACs across Singapore will be a valuable resource for seniors to stay active and healthy.
“We will invest to expand the network, and work with community partners to enhance the AACs’ services and reach,” he said.
“If you have elderly family members, especially if they are living on their own, please bring them to join an AAC nearby,“ he added.
“And if you are a senior yourself, I strongly encourage you to join a centre near you because many seniors are having a good time there.
“Take the first step towards active ageing, so you can live well, and age well.”
- Additional reporting by Shermaine Ang and Shabana Begum
