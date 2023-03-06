National Museum of Singapore, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall to be restored by 2025

SINGAPORE – Two national monuments – the National Museum of Singapore and the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall – will be restored in the coming years.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong told the House on Monday that the two are scheduled for restoration, along with the former Istana Kampong Gelam and the Istana - works for these two monuments were announced in 2021.

Responding to Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir) on plans to safeguard national monuments, Mr Tong said the monuments are regularly restored to preserve the buildings for posterity and future generations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said works on the National Museum will include restoring its facade and upgrading the building’s facilities.

The restoration will take place in phases from late-2023 to 2025, and the museum will remain open to the public while works are carried out, said the ministry.

It added that the museum will be reviewing and refreshing the content of its permanent galleries, as well as the glass rotunda. More details on the revamp will be announced later in 2023, said MCCY.

As for Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, restoration will begin in 2024 and is slated to be completed in 2025.

Works will include infrastructural upgrades such as mechanical and electrical replacement works to ensure that the building will be energy efficient.