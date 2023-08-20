National Day Rally 2023: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm

SINGAPORE - Housing, active ageing and retirement adequacy will be on the agenda on Sunday when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers his National Day Rally (NDR).
In a Facebook post on Saturday, he said: “Every NDR is an important opportunity for me to share with Singaporeans our concerns, challenges and plans for the future.
“This year, I will be speaking about helping older workers build up their retirement savings, helping seniors stay active and healthy, and ensuring that every Singaporean can have an affordable and accessible HDB home.”
He will start his speech at 6.45pm, speaking first in Malay, followed by Mandarin and then in English at 8pm.
PM Lee, who held his first Rally at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in 2014, will return to the institute for this year’s rally.
Musing on this in his post, he said: “How time flies!”
The rally, seen as the most important political speech of the year, will be broadcast on local television channels and radio stations, and will also be live-streamed on the Prime Minister’s Office YouTube page as well as the Facebook pages of PM Lee and government feedback unit Reach.
The Straits Times will also cover the event live.
