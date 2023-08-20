National Day Rally 2023: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm

SINGAPORE - Housing, active ageing and retirement adequacy will be on the agenda on Sunday when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers his National Day Rally (NDR).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he said: “Every NDR is an important opportunity for me to share with Singaporeans our concerns, challenges and plans for the future.

“This year, I will be speaking about helping older workers build up their retirement savings, helping seniors stay active and healthy, and ensuring that every Singaporean can have an affordable and accessible HDB home.”