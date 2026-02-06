My views on laws such as detention without trial have evolved: K. Shanmugam at his book launch

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam speaking at the launch of his book at the SPH Media auditorium on Feb 6.

SINGAPORE – As a young backbencher MP, Mr K. Shanmugam had raised concerns about Singapore’s laws on detention without trial.

But with experience, his views evolved, leading him to tighten the very laws he had once questioned so as to ensure that Singapore has a framework robust enough to preserve national security, public order, and social cohesion.

Recounting this at the launch of a book of his speeches at the SPH Media auditorium on Feb 6, Mr Shanmugam, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, said: “I’m on record on all of these things… various speeches which the opposition makes great play nowadays, to quote me back what I used to say when I was in my early 30s.”

He was answering a question about his strong views as a backbench MP and how his perspectives have changed, during a fireside chat with The Business Times’ head of audio Claressa Monteiro.

As a fresh-faced MP elected to the Chong Pang seat of Sembawang GRC in 1988, the 29-year-old private sector lawyer had said that laws such as the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA), the Internal Security Act and the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act (MRHA) “(nagged) our conscience”.

But as a minister, he has tightened the MRHA, and increased its penalties. He has also gone back to Parliament once every five years to seek the extension of the CLTPA.

“It’s an old adage – in your 20s, if you’re not idealistic, you don’t have a heart. In your 40s, if you’re still idealistic, you don’t have a head. I mean, you should have both,” he quipped.

Mr Shanmugam’s book, titled Policy, Fairness And Compassion, includes speeches, interviews and articles from his 38 years in politics – 20 years as a backbencher as well as 18 years on the frontbench – covering topics like integrity, empowering women and protecting the vulnerable.

The event was attended by former and current political leaders such as Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Mr Teo Chee Hean, Professor S. Jayakumar, and Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong.

Leaders in the legal and business fields were also present, such as Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, businessman Oei Hong Leong, and DBS Bank CEO Tan Su Shan.

Having been in public life since 1988, Mr Shanmugam said he has been fortunate to have had a ringside view of all the social, cultural, economic and legal changes in Singapore. Mr Shanmugam was Minister for Law from 2008 to 2025, and Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2015.

“My views would provide a data point, a perspective for a future historian. One data point, one perspective amongst many, for those seeking to understand the Singapore of this period,” he said, and this was what made him agree to the book after he had initially said no to publisher Straits Times Press.

Another reason he agreed to the book was to raise money for charity.

“The money was raised in very short order, three, four weeks. But embarrassingly, the book took much longer, to which I bear all responsibility,” he said of the 10 years it took.

ESM Goh, who was the guest of honour at the event, said Mr Shanmugam’s speeches as a backbencher had been impactful, and his contributions as a minister immense.

Deputy secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Janadas Devan noted in a speech that Mr Shanmugam was one of only four Ministers for Law that Singapore has had since independence.

By contrast, Singapore has had seven Ministers for Foreign Affairs, nine Ministers for Finance, 10 Ministers for Defence and 11 Ministers for Home Affairs, he noted.

The Republic’s first three Law Ministers, Mr E.W. Barker, Professor Jayakumar and Mr Shanmugam, had all served an average of 20 years in the role, he added.

This was so because the rule of law is essential for Singapore’s economic stability, national security and survival, and Singapore’s prime ministers “thought this job was so crucial, and they trusted only three men to do it”.

Current Minister for Law Edwin Tong took on the role in 2025, he noted.

Later, asked by Ms Monteiro if the book might be a memoir or an indication that he might be thinking of stepping back from politics, Mr Shanmugam, 66, said there was no connection between the two.

“Life as a politician, when you come in, what you do, when you retire, has its own cadence, and I will retire in accordance with the way generations of ministers have retired,” he said.

“The publication of the book is neither an indication nor the decider.”

Policy, Fairness and Compassion is available at bookstores and stbooks.sg at $36.60.