Muis issues new religious ruling on deviant teachings, advises Muslims to be vigilant

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has released official guidance on tackling the problem of deviant Islamic teachings, and to remind the Muslim community here to be vigilant against individuals or groups who spread them.

In the ruling released on Wednesday (Dec 8), its fatwa committee, a group of senior Islamic scholars that decides on religious rulings here, warned Muslims here to be wary of any religious activity by a group or leader that is conducted in secrecy and exclusivity.

Community members should be careful about classes or activities that take place late at night, and which are not open for large audiences to attend. Such sessions that are conducted by people who disallow their followers to record what is being taught are also red flags, noted the committee.

Muis stressed the importance of acquiring religious knowledge only through qualified and registered asatizah, or religious teachers.

It also urged Muslims here to learn from a variety of asatizah, instead of listening to only one source of reference, and encouraged them to consult other religious leaders should they encounter views that may appear to be problematic.

"The fatwa committee would like to urge the community to remain wary against individuals or groups who spread deviant teachings," said Muis.

"It is important for Muslims to consistently strive to seek religious knowledge from qualified teachers who are registered under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme (ARS)."

The ARS is Muis' compulsory accreditation scheme for religious teachers. It makes sure asatizah here are credible, qualified and abide by an ethical code.

Deviant teachings came under the spotlight last year, after The Straits Times reported about a man who, in his teachings, professes to be a a self-styled prophet, permits gambling to help needy Muslims, and aspires to have 13 spiritual wives.

In its ruling, the fatwa committee outlined four common characteristics of deviant teachings:

- Claims of receiving revelations/divine inspiration;

- Modifications of religious rulings, such as the addition of religious rituals without any sound basis, or changing the established forms of religious practices;

- Beliefs in esoteric or hidden meanings in the Quran and which conflict with the known meanings and messages of the holy book; and

- Dubious practices of spiritual healing which conflict with well-known principles of Islam in spiritual healing.

The fatwa committee receives complaints about deviant or misleading teachings from time to time, said Muis, adding that for every report it receives, it will evaluate and assess the complaint accordingly.

But the council pointed out that Muslims should be cautious of any religious teachings taught or practised in secrecy and are espoused in an exclusivist way, and are based on dubious or unverified sources.

In Islam, knowledge does not need to be preached in a secretive manner as all information has already been clarified and made known to the public, it added.

"It is the responsibility of every individual to evaluate the source of knowledge, and to ensure that it is trustworthy and credible," said the council.