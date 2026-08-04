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SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) had weighed in on the development plans for Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan told Parliament.

Responding to WP’s Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) on Aug 4, Tan added that MSE had worked closely with the ministry to address various issues.

Tiong had asked why MSE had not been seen leading and advocating for the forest near Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest despite 2026 being designated as the year of climate adaptation.

He said some nature observers told him that they are disappointed in what they perceive to be a lack of leadership and ownership by the ministry in the decisions on the forests.

Tan disagreed with Tiong’s characterisation of MSE, adding that the Government makes decisions across different ministries.

“At the end of the day, we will have to make decisions based on the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said.

Also responding to Tiong, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the suggestion that her ministry should take a different position from the Ministry of National Development (MND) and make a strong stance to object to some of its decisions is “not how we work as a Government”.

“For any one of us standing in front of here presenting a position to Government, the rest of us are in support, so I think if a WP member is hoping for a fight between ministers, I think they will be disappointed,” she said.

Fu added that the purpose of having a year of climate adaptation is meant to ensure that planning has a view of long-term climate change, not to change the way that the Government has effectively worked as a team.

He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked in a written question how Maju Forest fits into MSE’s climate adaptation and mitigation plans, considering concerns about the impact of heat.

In a written reply, Fu said it is important for the co-creation of Singapore’s adaptation plan to climate change to consider and balance the need for economic development, social services and environmental protection.

For over nearly an hour, Tan fielded clarifications from 12 MPs, who raised concerns that spanned the influence of public consultation on decision-making, whether all alternative sites had been exhausted, and more transparency over planning procedures.

Block 6 (front) and block 7 (back) Lock Road at Gillman Barracks, on July 8. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Christopher de Souza (Holland- Bukit Timah GRC), whose residents had written an open letter asking him to explore alternatives to save Maju Forest, asked if the authorities could look at other sites, like a worksite for the Cross Island Line near Clementi Avenue 5.

In response, Tan said the Clementi Avenue 5 site supports ongoing works for the Cross Island Line, and will be considered for residential development after the MRT line is complete.

Charlene Chen (Tampines GRC) noted that some young Singaporeans felt a disconnect between sustainability and these developments. She asked if MND could make these assessments more accessible so it is easier for the general public to understand why trade-offs are made and why some areas of high ecological value are excluded.

Tan said the Government will continue to engage youth and get their feedback on the adjustments that can be made to the layout, scale and detailed design of the site.

He added that the ministry will also publish a report summarising the agency’s response to feedback, which will include amendments made to the original plans.

Dennis Tan (Hougang) asked for the specific long-term population and household projections driving the planning of developments in Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks and other spaces, among other things.

Responding to the WP MP, Tan said the Opposition party had taken a clear position that there is a need for more housing, citing its previous proposals for more accessible public housing and for homes to be built ahead of demand.

He stressed that the Government had looked at all of the surrounding brownfield sites and, where possible, factored in the timing, availability, lease and other factors before deciding on vegetated sites.

Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied GRC) subsequently made the point that asking the Government to build new housing should not preclude the WP from questioning where these homes are built and the trade-offs that need to be made.

He had asked if the Government would consider preserving reforested sites where possible, noting that replacing a forest with a park had different ecological impacts.

In response, Tan highlighted that Maju Forest had grown on previously developed land, adding that MND had already lowered the number of homes built on these sites because it had considered green features there.

“So, we take those into consideration, and we will be able to build desirable homes for our people living close to their parents and also to enjoy the greenery that abuts these sites,” he added .

Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) raised concerns about how the arts community at Gilman Barracks will be supported.

Tan said: “(The National Arts Council) will continue to engage the tenants and work with relevant agencies to facilitate their re-location where possible, including pointing them to suitable alternative spaces and opportunities within Singapore’s arts ecosystem.”