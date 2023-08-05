‘Mr Tharman was the policymaker, I was the moneymaker’: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE – There is a “very big difference” between a chief information officer and a chief investment officer, said Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song, stressing that the latter is as important, if not more important, than being the chief executive in an organisation.

Mr Ng was responding to comments made by Mr George Goh, who is also running for President, in a press conference on Friday.

Mr Goh had said that “if I’m the CIO of my organisation (then) please don’t come forward” to run for president, as the post ranks fifth or sixth, and is not the top job.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Tiong Bahru Market on Saturday, Mr Ng, 75, a former chief investment officer at GIC, said: “I think Mr Goh made a mistake. He thinks that CIO is chief information officer. It is chief investment officer, you see, and that’s a very big difference.”

He added: “I would like Mr Goh to hear from (investment management companies) Bridgewater and Pimco and similar organisations the CIO is as important, if not more important, than the CEO.”

He added that he would like to meet Mr Goh for coffee “so that the two of us can sit down together and share our knowledge”.

“I want to learn from Mr Goh his knowledge about business. I can learn from him, but I can also share with Mr Goh my knowledge about the investment business. Because he has not been in the investment business, but I spent 45 years in it,” he said.

In a YouTube video released on Mr Goh’s channel on Friday, he said that Mr Ng and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam are “both from the same background”, having held posts at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and GIC.

When asked, Mr Ng said he was at both organisations as a public service officer, not as a political leader or minister.

He said that when he was the chief investment officer at GIC, he made recommendations to the board, which approves organisational and investment policies.

“And when the policies are approved by the board, (which includes) Mr Tharman, I have to execute the policies. I have to make the policies work, the strategies work.

“In other words, for investment management organisation, Mr Tharman was the policymaker; I was the moneymaker.”

Mr Ng was accompanied by his fiancee Sybil Lau at the market on Saturday, where he spoke with stallholders and residents.