MPs will lose their seat if fined at least $10,000, up from current $2,000

SINGAPORE - MPs who are convicted and fined for an offence will now lose their seat only if the fine amount is at least $10,000, after Parliament on Monday (May 9) unanimously approved amendments to the Constitution to update the disqualification criteria.

This increase in the fine quantum, from the existing $2,000, takes into account inflation over the years, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, told the House.

He noted that the quantum has not been reviewed since independence, and $2,000 then would amount to about $8,000 today.

The change also takes into account the sentences handed down by Singapore's courts today for committing serious tax evasion and corruption offences, which are relevant to the integrity of a person, he added.

The fine quantum had come under scrutiny in recent months, after Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh and his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap were referred by Parliament to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations over a lying scandal involving former WP MP Raeesah Khan.

In a Facebook post on Feb 10, Mr Singh had brought up the prospect of losing his parliamentary seat if he is fined $2,000 or more, referring to the existing threshold.

Mr Chan did not refer to this on Monday, but said the changes are part of the Elections Department's (ELD) broader review of election processes and legislation undertaken after General Election 2020.

"ELD noted that the MP disqualification criteria has not been revised since independence," he said.

He noted that some other changes the ELD had proposed, such as the possible introduction of postal voting for overseas Singaporeans and special arrangements for voters living in nursing homes, had been discussed in Parliament in March this year.

Besides amendments to Article 45 of the Constitution, which sets out the criteria for the disqualification of an MP, corresponding changes to Articles 37E and 72, relating to the disqualification of members of the Council of Presidential Advisers and Presidential Council for Minority Rights respectively, were also approved.