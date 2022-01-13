MPs suggest ways to ease green transition, from jobs to carbon credits

2 CARBON CREDITS

MPs pointed to the pros and pitfalls of allowing the use of carbon credits by emitters in Singapore to offset their emissions.

A carbon credit refers to one tonne of carbon dioxide that is removed from the atmosphere, for instance through a forestry restoration project, or prevented from being produced such as through a renewable energy plant.

These credits can be bought by an emitter elsewhere to offset its own emissions.

Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin, who heads the National University of Singapore's Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, said the Republic is located in a region with a rich bounty of natural habitats, such as forests and peatlands, that can help reduce the amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

"Nature-based carbon projects, such as mangrove conservation and restoration, can also deliver many other benefits for local communities and biodiversity," said Professor Koh.

Moreover, nature-based carbon projects are "low-hanging fruits" that allow mankind to turn off one tap of our carbon emissions by ending deforestation, and start to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through reforestation, he said.

The burning of fossil fuels and land-use changes from deforestation and the removal of natural habitats are key drivers to modern climate change.

But Prof Koh, Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) and Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) urged caution about the use of carbon offsets, pointing out that some carbon offset projects may not deliver real benefits to the environment.

Prof Koh said users of carbon credits must also have in place concrete policies, plans and actions to transition to a lower carbon economy to ensure that they are not relying solely on offsetting to reduce their net carbon emissions.

Prof Lim added: "While it is impossible to perfectly police greenwashing attempts, the Government should not be complicit in lending a stamp of approval to firms that are simply pronouncing adherence to such standards for the purposes of going through the motions or, worse, marketing reasons."

3 SECTORS OF GROWTH

MPs also pointed out key areas in the green economy that Singapore could benefit from.

Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said green roles that will be in higher demand include engineers in the built environment, and green finance and investment managers.

Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) noted that accountants and auditors must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to cover emerging tasks such as sustainability reporting and managing climate-related risks.

To help accountants flourish in the green space, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) will be rolling out courses and certification programmes that will include sustainability reporting.

4 GREEN JOBS AND TALENT PIPELINE

Ensuring that Singaporeans have the right skills to meet the demands of a green economy was also discussed, with MPs throwing up suggestions such as rolling out sustainability-linked university courses or SkillsFuture courses for mid-career professionals.

Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang GRC) suggested that major updates and changes be made to courses and modules in educational institutions, along with green projects that should be integrated into all disciplines.

Meanwhile, Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC) said there is a need to close the current employability gap between undergraduates in green courses and employment in relevant sectors.

For example, employment rates for environment engineering graduates were one of the lowest compared with other engineering graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), according to the 2020 Graduate Employment Survey. Therefore, it would be necessary to work with the private sector and institutes of higher learning to close the employment gap.

In addition, curriculums for up-and-coming green sectors can be further enhanced in institutes of higher learning with consultation of industry players to better understand the skill sets that are needed.

Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) pointed out that workers in carbon-intensive industries, including fossil-fuel-related sectors, should not be left behind as the economy goes green.

"We need to ensure that corporate accountability is not just about reporting their greening efforts, but also how they are ensuring their own green transition", including bringing workers along on the journey and not retrenching them.

5 IMPACT OF GREEN TRANSITION ON SMEs

The Government Parliamentary Committee for Sustainability and the Environment had previously raised its concerns about how local businesses can thrive as sustainability becomes more integrated into the global market.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) said while sustainability efforts among companies here have picked up, there is a lack of understanding of environmental sustainability and related concepts.

She cited last year's Ecosperity Week, where it was revealed that 250 chief executives of firms which have made net-zero commitments were unsure of how to reach their goals.

"There remain many companies, especially our SMEs, which have yet to come on board the green economy bandwagon... Many consider sustainable practices as regulatory requirements," said Ms Foo.

Mr Derrick Goh (Nee Soon GRC ) observed that businesses will experience higher operating costs and capital expenditures as they look to lower their carbon footprint. The higher costs can come from changes in regulations - such as energy-efficiency requirements and the carbon tax - as well as supply chain disruptions.

Mr Wee noted that sustainability reporting is an emerging area, and companies will need references and resources to guide them in their disclosures.

He noted that ISCA is also developing a series of guides to share best practices on green and sustainable finance.