MPs raise concerns about relaxed rental cap; Tan Kiat How says measures in place to mitigate these

SINGAPORE - Just over 9,200 Housing Board flats have each been rented out to six unrelated tenants as at November 2023, out of a total of 58,000 flats rented out in their entirety.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How told Parliament that of the HDB flats that are fully rented out, 16 per cent have six unrelated occupants each – the maximum number allowed now.

About 90 per cent of these occupants are non-residents, with most in their 20s to 40s, he said on Jan 9, in response to questions from MPs on the temporary relaxation of the rental occupancy cap for HDB flats and private homes.

From Jan 22, 2024, to Dec 31, 2026, owners of four-room or larger flats and private homes of at least 90 sq m will be allowed to house up to eight unrelated people who are not from the same family unit, up from six. This is aimed at helping to cool the home leasing market and supporting households that intend to rent.

Six MPs had asked about the potential nuisance and disputes that may arise from the temporary relaxation, what measures are in place to mitigate these concerns, and whether HDB has enough manpower for enforcement, among other things.

In response, Mr Tan noted that residential property owners who now house up to six unrelated people will need to apply to HDB or the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for authorisation to include up to a total of eight per property.

Both agencies will conduct inspections to ensure the rules are followed, he added.

Over the past five years, HDB has taken action against an average of 115 cases of unauthorised renting a year, including cases where flat owners had breached the occupancy cap, Mr Tan said.

HDB will issue written warnings, impose fines, or compulsorily acquire the flat for the most severe cases, he added.

Likewise, over the past five years, URA has taken action against an average of 244 cases a year for breaches of the occupancy cap in private residential properties. Those who breach the cap can be fined and/or imprisoned.

Mr Tan said that in cases where there is serious nuisance or disamenities, the rental occupancy cap will be reduced to the original limit of six.

The non-citizen quota of 8 per cent for HDB neighbourhoods and 11 per cent for HDB blocks will limit the number of flats that can be rented to foreigners, he noted, given that most of those renting at the occupancy cap are non-citizens.

Non-Malaysian work permit holders from the construction, marine and process sectors are not permitted to rent HDB flats or bedrooms, he added.