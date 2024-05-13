MPs Murali Pillai, Shawn Huang promoted to political office

SINGAPORE – Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, 56, will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Transport from July 1.

He is one of two backbench MPs who will become political office-holders in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference at the Istana on May 13.

Jurong GRC MP Shawn Huang, 42, will be promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Finance.

The other promotions in the new line-up include Minister of State Low Yen Ling, who will be Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry. She will also continue as Mayor of South West District.

NTUC deputy-secretary general Desmond Tan will also move up a rung to Senior Minister of State and remain in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to Minister of State and take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Communications and Information. She will continue in the Ministry of Health, but relinquish her portfolio in the Law Ministry.

The new cabinet will be sworn in together with DPM Wong, 51, when he becomes Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15. The senior parliamentary secretaries will be sworn in on May 24, and Mr Murali on July 1.

DPM Wong said he has to keep renewing his team as some of the senior ministers will be retiring. Besides bringing in new people, he said he will also strengthen the team by promoting those who have potential, citing Mr Murali and Mr Huang.

Asked why he is not moving up any senior ministers of state, some of whom have served in the post for some time, DPM Wong said he has not had the chance to interact with them in the capacity of prime minister and assess their full range of work.

“I need that time to assess and interact with all of them in my new capacity before I make those promotion decisions,” he added.

He added that the promotions this round were discussed with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Whenever any office holder is promoted, it means that they have done well in their present roles and can contribute more in a higher capacity, DPM Wong said.

“A promotion today doesn’t mean an automatic promotion in future. I mean, in the end, whether or not one can perform at a larger capacity, a larger role...depends on the individual and how they go about doing their job,” he said. “So we will continue to evaluate but every member of the team, regardless of the role they have...every member of the team is valuable.”

“And for all of us, it is really about synergising the combined efforts of every individual so that the outcome for the team is better than the sum of the individual parts,” he added.