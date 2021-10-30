MPs file questions on hospital capacity, Jalan Tukang dormitory

The capacity of the healthcare system and hospital staffing amid the Covid-19 pandemic will come under the spotlight when Parliament sits next Monday.

Ten MPs have filed as many questions on the topic, with daily cases consistently above 3,000 in the past week and a record 5,324 cases on Wednesday.

A ministerial statement will be delivered in response by the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said last Wednesday that the surge in Covid-19 cases here has placed significant pressure and strain on public hospitals, with 89 per cent of the 1,650 isolation beds and 67 per cent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied.

There are currently about 200 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, who stay an average of 15 days in the ICU. But the longest stay can be up to a month, Mr Ong added.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) has asked about the manpower crunch and staff well-being, while Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) asked what further measures are required to reduce the number of serious cases and deaths from Covid-19.

MPs have also asked for an update on the situation at Westlite Jalan Tukang Dormitory, after reports emerged earlier this month of poor quality food and delays in workers with Covid-19 being sent to care facilities.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said subsequently that there were delays as it had not deployed sufficient resources to deal with an unexpected surge in cases there, while employer Sembcorp Marine apologised for hygiene issues with the catered food.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh asked why a foreign embassy was able to respond more quickly than the dormitory operator or MOM to provide aid and support to workers staying at the dormitory.

Several MPs also questioned the recent exits from the retail electricity market as well as the surge in electricity prices.

Miss Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) asked if the future business model of electricity retailers will be reviewed to ensure that they are sustainable given the withdrawals.

The House will also debate eight Bills in next week's sitting, including the Retirement and Re-employment (Amendment) Bill, Central Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill and Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill.