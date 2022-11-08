MPs call for transparency on carbon emissions, protection for businesses in 4-hour debate on carbon tax

SINGAPORE – In raising carbon taxes, a balance must be struck between taking responsibility for planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and protecting businesses, said MPs during a debate of more than four hours on Tuesday.

Twelve MPs from both sides of the House spoke on the second reading of the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill that will raise the carbon tax from the current $5 per tonne to $25 from 2024 and $45 in 2026 and 2027.

The Bill also allows companies in emissions-intensive trade-exposed (EITE) sectors such as the energy and chemicals sectors to have a portion of their carbon emissions untaxed to allow them to adjust to the higher rates.

During the debate, Workers’ Party (WP) MPs Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC), as well as People’s Action Party MP Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) called for some disclosure of companies’ use of these allowances or international carbon credits.

Echoing a suggestion proposed by some members of the public during the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s public consultation on the Bill, Mr Perera sought an amendment to introduce a publicly accessible online registry indicating which persons have received such allowances and the minister’s reasons for deciding to award these allowances.

“Moreover, given that the carbon tax imposes costs across the whole society and an allowance blunts the effect of that tax to some degree, there is a public interest in knowing who receives such awards to ensure accountability vis-a-vis the goals of the carbon tax. This helps ensure that any government of the day does not prop up certain companies for an unjustifiably long period of time, or even in perpetuity, for whatever reason,” he said.

While acknowledging that some company data could be sensitive, Mr Ng, who chairs the government parliamentary committee for sustainability and the environment, said: “There is no reason these names (of companies who receive allowances) should be a secret.

“They are clearly not a matter of commercial sensitivity and companies that do not receive such allowances will rightly wonder whether the government is secretly granting allowances to their rivals in the same sector.”

Meanwhile, Ms He and Mr Chua proposed an amendment to make public the decisions and rationale by a minister to lift the prescribed limit for international carbon credits to offset taxable emissions, as provided for under the Bill.

While the use of eligible credits will be capped at 5 per cent of taxable emissions from 2024 onwards, a minister has the discretion to allow a party to use credits above this limit.

This creates the danger of businesses turning their efforts to purchasing favourable international carbon credits instead of cutting their own emissions, said Ms He, adding that being upfront about the reasons for allowing businesses to use more carbon credits will also convey that the decision was a carefully considered one.

These proposals by the WP mark the second time the party has filed amendments to a Bill in Parliament in the past 10 years, the first being the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act in 2021.

In reply, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that to make public the instances where the Government decides to lift the prescribed limit for carbon credits would breach the confidentiality of carbon tax data, which companies are accorded under the Carbon Pricing Act.

Ms Fu said: “For accountability to their stakeholders, we encourage all companies to size, to analyse, and to publish their environmental impact to explain how they are managing emissions-related risks, in relation to their commitment to decarbonisation.”