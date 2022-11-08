MP Joan Pereira calls for limited access to HDB rooftop gardens to prevent nuisance, littering

SINGAPORE - An MP on Tuesday called for measures to limit access to Housing Board rooftop gardens, in order to reduce inconvenience and nuisance to residents caused by visitors.

In her adjournment motion, Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) said residents in her Henderson-Dawson ward have faced dirty lifts, overflowing dustbins, littering, illegal smoking and loud partying from inconsiderate people who visit HDB rooftop gardens.

“On weekends, visitors go to these gardens late at night too and their noise also disturbs residents trying to sleep. In the morning, the cleaners are confronted with cigarette butts and alcohol bottles that are carelessly littered all over the sky gardens,” she said, adding that these are additional costs borne by the town council.

When asked, Ms Pereira said the incidents took place at SkyVille@Dawson, which has a rooftop garden on the 47th floor.

In contrast, the popular rooftop terrace on the 50th storey at Pinnacle@Duxton is “much more orderly”, she noted in her speech.

This is because non-residents need to register and pay a $6 fee to access the rooftop via a turnstile gantry, and visitor numbers are limited to 200 a day, she said. The rooftop was also closed to visitors during the earlier days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I earnestly appeal for similar preventive measures to ensure the orderly management of public access to all other HDB sky gardens all over Singapore,” said Ms Pereira.

She added that her volunteers have been patrolling the sky gardens after 10pm for more than two years, to remind visitors to leave as residents need to rest.

“They are exhausted. Expecting them to patrol these gardens daily is not only time-consuming but unsustainable,” she said, noting that the problem surfaces on weekends and on festive occasions.

Ms Pereira said many measures were taken by the HDB, town council, residents’ committees, the National Environment Agency, the police and other government agencies to minimise the disamenities over the past few years.

“Our current measures are insufficient and not working. I hope we can move on and try new measures,” she said. “My residents and I are mindful that these are public spaces. But public access is not a licence to abuse the space or behave inconsiderately and irresponsibly.”

In response, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said HDB cannot treat rooftop gardens as exclusive enclosed spaces, but acknowledged the crowding residents face in lifts and at lift lobbies.

“What we are able to do is to assist the town council and the local grassroots in signalling to visitors that sky gardens, while open in nature, are residential amenities and not domestic tourist attractions,” she said.