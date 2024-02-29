Moving targets that return fire among features at realistic new high-tech SAF battle circuits

SINGAPORE – The days of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers shouting “bang bang bang bang” to simulate gunfire while training, as recounted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament on Feb 28, are over.

New technology will far overtake it, with the Singapore Army set to start training on three highly realistic simulated battlefields later in 2024.

The Instrumented Battle Circuits (iBACs) will be built into existing SAF training areas.

The first, the Murai Urban Battle Circuit inside the Murai Urban Training Facility, will start training soldiers some time between April and June, while two others, one in Ama Keng Training Area and the other in Pasir Laba Training Area, will begin doing so later in 2024.

Separately, the new complex urban training environment in Safti City Phase 1, which will open progressively in 2024, will be similarly instrumented, said Lieutenant-Colonel Lim Zhifeng, the head of the SAF’s training capability development branch at the Headquarters, Training and Development Command, during a visit by The Straits Times to the Murai battle circuit in late February.