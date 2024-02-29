Moving targets that return fire among features at realistic new high-tech SAF battle circuits

The Instrumented Battle Circuits (iBACs) will be built into existing SAF training areas. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mike Yeo
Correspondent
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 03:54 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 02:35 PM

SINGAPORE – The days of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers shouting “bang bang bang bang” to simulate gunfire while training, as recounted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament on Feb 28, are over.

New technology will far overtake it, with the Singapore Army set to start training on three highly realistic simulated battlefields later in 2024. 

The Instrumented Battle Circuits (iBACs) will be built into existing SAF training areas.

The first, the Murai Urban Battle Circuit inside the Murai Urban Training Facility, will start training soldiers some time between April and June, while two others, one in Ama Keng Training Area and the other in Pasir Laba Training Area, will begin doing so later in 2024.

Separately, the new complex urban training environment in Safti City Phase 1, which will open progressively in 2024, will be similarly instrumented, said Lieutenant-Colonel Lim Zhifeng, the head of the SAF’s training capability development branch at the Headquarters, Training and Development Command, during a visit by The Straits Times to the Murai battle circuit in late February.

Here are features of the new iBACs:

Interactive target system

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
  • Static 2D human targets: Represent enemies in various positions and have target boards that move quickly to simulate human movements – for example, folding down when hit;
  • Static 3D mannequin targets: Pose in various ways to simulate human fighting positions, such as squatting and kneeling;
  • Both target types can simulate shooting back using a laser-based system.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Virtual avatar system

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
  • Can be configured to project complex and realistic training scenarios onto a video screen, such as hostage rescue situations, and adjusted based on the response of trainees;
  • Enemies in video can shoot back using a laser-based system.

Exercise control (Excon) 

PHOTO: MINDEF
  • Used to plan, monitor and control training activities;
  • Battle Circuit Excon: A desktop-based system for planning and monitoring of missions;
  • Instructor Excon: A tablet-based system for remote monitoring and control of targets and simulators.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Mobile interactive targets

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
  • Mounted on wheels to simulate moving enemies at speeds of up to 10kmh;
  • Move according to pre-planned routes to simulate soldiers on patrol;
  • Can shoot back using a laser-based system.

Battlefield effects system

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
  • Ground burst simulator: Simulates bullets hitting the ground;
  • Blast simulator: Replicates sounds and shockwaves of explosions;
  • Smoke generator: Creates water-based, non-toxic smoke effects;
  • Weapon signature simulator: Generates sounds and muzzle flash of gunfire.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
