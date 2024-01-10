More tools will be launched to guide in reporting of domestic violence: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE – The community is shaken by the case of a 16-year-old girl sexually abused by a man intending to adopt her, especially social service professionals who worked directly with the teenager, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling.

She added that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will be progressively launching more tools to ensure a more robust and consistent decision-making system for domestic violence.

“This is... to make sure that not only has there been training provided... but that there are standardised assessment tools so that the social service professionals know what the baselines are and under what circumstances to report,” she said.

Ms Sun was responding to four MPs who raised questions in Parliament on Jan 10 about child sexual abuse and safeguards in the adoption process.

“Learning from this episode, I think it is a stern reminder to all of us that we will continue to focus on making sure our social service professionals are up to date, when it comes to training, to recognise family violence, domestic violence, sexual abuse, and to know when to report, (and) what are the symptoms to look out for,” she said.

The questions in Parliament came in the wake of the Nov 28, 2023, sentencing of the man, who volunteered at a children’s home and sexually abused a resident he wanted to adopt. The girl had been placed in the children’s home as she was sexually abused by her father after her mother’s suicide.

After the girl was temporarily placed in the care of the man and his wife during the adoption process, the man repeatedly subjected her to sexual penetration almost every day between September and mid-November 2020. The case came to light when the girl told her teacher, who alerted the police on Dec 1, 2020.

The 39-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to four counts of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor who is 16 or 17.

On the case, Ms Sun said the children’s home had made every effort to perform due diligence on persons who had contact with the child and to supervise the contact. The social service professionals had also followed up actively with supervised visitations, check-ins and home visits.