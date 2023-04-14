More support for parenthood aspirations and protection against scams: Ministries

SINGAPORE - More will be done to support the marriage and parenthood aspirations of Singaporeans, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Mr Wong, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office, noted in an addendum to the President’s Address that Budget 2023 had already included a package of pro-family measures.

But the Strategy Group will continue to review and update policies, including ways to extend more help to parents who are caring for their infants, and to those seeking to better manage their work and family commitments, he said.

Noting that Singapore faces various challenges such as a declining total fertility rate and an ageing population, Mr Wong said the Government will update its population strategies to tackle them.

It will do more to harness longevity as a strength, carefully manage foreign worker and immigration flows, and strengthen efforts to build a society where families matter and are well supported.

He said the Strategy Group will also be working with government agencies to review strategies and develop new policy responses to ensure Singaporeans have opportunities to progress throughout life.

Beyond Forward Singapore – the nationwide engagement exercise to refresh the social compact – the Strategy Group will continue to strengthen whole-of-government planning and execution to effectively tackle increasingly complex challenges such as a fragmented global order, said Mr Wong.

On climate change, Mr Wong noted plans to increase the carbon tax to between $50 and $80 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, as well as to diversify Singapore’s energy mix with greener alternatives such as hydrogen and regional renewable energy.

He said the Government will work with the industry and other stakeholders to research, develop and deploy low-carbon climate tech and build a pipeline of high-quality carbon credit projects.

“At the same time, we must be prepared for the worst. The Strategy Group is concurrently working with government agencies to prepare Singapore for the effects of global warming, such as rising sea levels and temperatures, and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events,” he said.

Protect against scams, more convenience online

A new initiative named CheckWho will be rolled out by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) in end-2023, to help the public verify the legitimacy of calls from public officers.

This is among the moves made to help people feel safe and protected against scams, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.