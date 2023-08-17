More scope for youth volunteerism, says Tharman as he calls on them to ‘be impatient for change’

SINGAPORE - There is still more scope for active and sustained volunteerism among the youth, even as they become more civic conscious and active, said former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday evening.

Rather than one-off efforts, more can be done through sustained and cause-driven volunteerism which has the biggest impact, he said.

He called on youth to “be impatient for change... but more than that, be impatient to participate, to initiate, to collaborate”.

Mr Tharman, who is among the presidential hopefuls for the upcoming election, was speaking as the guest-of-honour at The Halogen Ball, a fundraising gala dinner organised by Halogen, a charity focused on empowering young people.

The dinner also marked the charity’s 20th anniversary.

Not everyone has to be the loudest voice in the crowd, or the leader of a movement, said Mr Tharman, 66.

Young people can make a difference by mentoring children, volunteering at a social service agency, or simply lending a helping hand where needed.

He noted that across the globe, there is an unsettling trend of disengagement among youth, leading to a gradual fraying of societal bonds and a loss of faith in progress and the future.

Singapore has been fortunate to avoid the large schisms, and more than trying to avoid them, it needs to deepen its social compact, said Mr Tharman.

“There’s a lot to do, strengthening trust in our neighbourhoods, growing civic responsibility generally, and very importantly, just increasing interactions between people,” he added.

“We need a more richly interwoven community space in Singapore, where there’s a lot more mutual respect, a lot more respect for others, regardless of their backgrounds, and a lot more support for each other,” said Mr Tharman, whose platform for his bid for the presidency is themed Respect for All.

He added that organisations such as Halogen are key collaborators in this journey, noting that Halogen has grown to have close to 3,000 volunteers.

“I think what we’re really trying to do here in Singapore, in the region, in fact globally, is to build optimism amidst challenges that are unprecedented,” he said.