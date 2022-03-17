More Ramadan features could return, depending on Covid-19 situation: Singapore’s Mufti

SINGAPORE - Muslims here can expect some features of the holy month of Ramadan to return, such as nightly congregational prayers with larger capacities, but this is contingent on the local Covid-19 situation and national health guidelines.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will ensure the activities are conducted safely but it will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic setting, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 7.

The fasting month of Ramadan begins on April 2, 2022. It is considered by Muslims to be the holiest month of the year.

Typically, Muslims would gather in mosques at night for congregational prayers called Terawih, recite the Quran and perform other rites. But over the past two years, these had to be stopped or adjusted to comply with the need for social distancing due to the pandemic.

“Muis is studying very carefully the latest guidelines, and as guidelines change, what activities can be allowed in the mosque for Ramadan.

“Based on what we already have, many features of Ramadan will remain, which are the prayers, the night prayers, even the Quran recitations,” said Dr Nazirudin, Singapore’s top Islamic leader.

“So, a number of the features of Ramadan will come back, and we will monitor the guidelines to see what other activities can be conducted safely come Ramadan.”

He added that he and Muis are looking at how they can adopt best practices from safe management measures currently in place.

The resumption of more religious activities will not mean a return to the pre-Covid-19 way of life, the Mufti said, adding that the “new norms” will also not change the fundamental nature and identity of mosques.

Instead, the “new norms” will ensure congregants are protected and benefit Muslims here, said Dr Nazirudin, who has been serving as Singapore's mufti for two years since he took up the job in March 2020.

He cited as an example how congregational Friday prayers are now conducted with safe management measures. Muslims currently have to book a prayer slot online and verify their booking with mosque staff and volunteers before they enter the mosque.

The congregants must be fully vaccinated or eligible unvaccinated individuals.

As the local Covid-19 situation improved, Dr Nazirudin said more slots have been opened up. But bookings remain necessary.

“The Friday prayers are now conducted in an orderly manner. People come to the mosque according to the designated sessions. The prayers and prayer spaces are also organised very well,” he said.

“In a post-Covid-19 environment, certain things will change… But does that mean we compromise on the orderliness, for example, or we simply discard the lessons and the best practices in organising and using our places of worship which we learnt during Covid-19?

“I hope the community will continue to learn from the experience and adapt further to improve where relevant.”