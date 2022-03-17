More Ramadan features could return, depending on Covid-19 situation: Singapore’s Mufti

SINGAPORE - Muslims here can expect some features of the holy month of Ramadan to return, such as nightly congregational prayers with larger capacities, but this is contingent on the local Covid-19 situation and national health guidelines.
The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will ensure the activities are conducted safely but it will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic setting, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 7.
The fasting month of Ramadan begins on April 2, 2022. It is considered by Muslims to be the holiest month of the year.
Typically, Muslims would gather in mosques at night for congregational prayers called Terawih, recite the Quran and perform other rites. But over the past two years, these had to be stopped or adjusted to comply with the need for social distancing due to the pandemic.
“Muis is studying very carefully the latest guidelines, and as guidelines change, what activities can be allowed in the mosque for Ramadan.
“Based on what we already have, many features of Ramadan will remain, which are the prayers, the night prayers, even the Quran recitations,” said Dr Nazirudin, Singapore’s top Islamic leader.
“So, a number of the features of Ramadan will come back, and we will monitor the guidelines to see what other activities can be conducted safely come Ramadan.”
He added that he and Muis are looking at how they can adopt best practices from safe management measures currently in place.
The resumption of more religious activities will not mean a return to the pre-Covid-19 way of life, the Mufti said, adding that the “new norms” will also not change the fundamental nature and identity of mosques.
Instead, the “new norms” will ensure congregants are protected and benefit Muslims here, said Dr Nazirudin, who has been serving as Singapore's mufti for two years since he took up the job in March 2020.
He cited as an example how congregational Friday prayers are now conducted with safe management measures. Muslims currently have to book a prayer slot online and verify their booking with mosque staff and volunteers before they enter the mosque.
The congregants must be fully vaccinated or eligible unvaccinated individuals.
As the local Covid-19 situation improved, Dr Nazirudin said more slots have been opened up. But bookings remain necessary.
“The Friday prayers are now conducted in an orderly manner. People come to the mosque according to the designated sessions. The prayers and prayer spaces are also organised very well,” he said.
“In a post-Covid-19 environment, certain things will change… But does that mean we compromise on the orderliness, for example, or we simply discard the lessons and the best practices in organising and using our places of worship which we learnt during Covid-19?
“I hope the community will continue to learn from the experience and adapt further to improve where relevant.”
Dr Nazirudin became mufti in the midst of the pandemic but he said how Muslims here, and Singaporeans in general, have adapted and shown resilience to overcome difficult challenges has been a highlight.
“What I feel from the two years is really a lot of pride in our Singapore Muslim community and society - in terms of the values and principles that the community and society hold dear, especially when they face such an unprecedented crisis of a global scale,” he said.
Dr Nazirudin is also proud of the local Islamic religious teachers, or asatizah.
He said they have been “outstanding” in carrying out their duties and leading the community – from finding technological solutions to conduct lessons, to picking up new skills to respond to Covid-19-related disruptions, to quickly getting on board with Muis’ efforts to keep the community engaged.
Challenges faced
The asatizah have also played an important role in helping the community understand some of the difficult decisions Muis had to make amid the pandemic, said Dr Nazirudin.
These include the closure of mosques at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore in 2020, as well as the suspension of the Haj pilgrimage.
These decisions were not without anxiety on his part, but the Mufti said he drew a lot of comfort from how his peers, the asatizah, as well as the community appreciated the reasons.
There was criticism from some members of the community. But he said this was not unexpected given the number of adjustments that had to be made in a short time.
Dr Nazirudin added: “Of course, there are others who disagree with some of the measures and initiatives, as well as have their preferences of how things should be done.
“But our responsibility is to look at the information that is available to us, study the projections, and work with the experts, partners and stakeholders… to find the right solutions.”
He said that all feedback is important, and added that the concerns and aspirations of the community are heard in shaping religious guidance here.
He cited the wearing of the tudung, or headscarf, among nurses as an example of when the Muslim community was consulted. From Nov 1 last year, Muslim nurses were allowed to wear the tudung to work.
Dr Nazirudin said not all religious guidelines can continue to be provided in a binary way, where something is strictly allowed or disallowed.
While some things, like alcohol consumption, are clearly prohibited in Islam, there are other activities where people’s circumstances and the context have to be considered.
He gave the example of cryptocurrencies and complex financial derivatives. Some Muslim bodies abroad have prohibited the community from using them because they have elements of uncertainty.
But Muis has not made such a decision on the financial tools.
Dr Nazirudin described it as a complex issue and one in which he does not believe a hard-and-fast rule will work.
The approach he prefers is to empower Muslims to make informed decisions based on the principles and values of their faith, as well as their circumstances.
He noted that religion and religious texts are never disconnected from context and situations.
Dr Nazirudin said it is important to consider that people have different circumstances, and as the community matures further in its religious understanding and practice, he hopes this will be kept in mind.
“It is important for people to weigh their own circumstances, make their own decisions.
“But we will continue to provide that general guidance that should empower and enable them,” he said.