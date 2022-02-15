More public servants quit last year: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - The public sector has seen an increase in attrition across the board, with the largest generic scheme in the civil service seeing a 10-year high in resignation rate last year, minister-in-charge of the public service Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The resignation rate in the Management Executive Scheme reached a 10-year peak of 9.9 per cent last year and the attrition has clearly picked up momentum in the last six months.

Mr Chan added that specific segments such as info-communication technology (ICT) are facing more pressures in the face of talent shortages.

The resignation rate for the ICT sector was higher than 9.9 per cent last year, he said, without specifying what the rate was.

Factors such as higher job pressures, pay and opportunities for professional development and progression have contributed to attrition from the public service.

Mr Chan said: "In particular, over the past two years, public officers have had to face intense pressure, working tirelessly to sustain the fight against Covid-19.

"At times, they also have to deal with anxious and even demanding members of the public in the course of their Covid-19-related duties. The shift to remote work has also blurred the line between work and life."

There is also a risk of an increase in attrition as the economy recovers with the private sector offering more jobs.

Mr Chan said that amid the higher demands of work, the public service will step up efforts to streamline processes and support the health and mental well being of public officers.

For example, regular webinars are conducted on well being-related topics such as resilience and mindfulness, as well as a round-the-clock counselling hotline, he added.