More needy accused persons to get legal aid with new govt-funded public defender's office

SINGAPORE - A public defender's office, which is fully funded by the Government, is targeted to start providing legal aid by the year end to needy Singaporeans who are facing criminal charges but cannot afford to hire their own lawyers.

"We want to enhance access to justice for vulnerable individuals in Singapore," said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam in Parliament on Monday (April 4) as he announced the move.

The income ceiling to qualify for criminal legal aid will be raised, from $950 to $1,500 in monthly per capita household income, enabling resident households up to the 35th income percentile to benefit.

The scope of coverage will also be expanded to all types of offences, except regulatory ones such as traffic summonses and littering offences, as well as certain laws aimed at deterring gambling and betting, organised and syndicated crime, and terrorism.

These changes mean that more accused persons with limited means can qualify to have a public defender, who is a full-time lawyer, represent them in court.

The latest shift in the Government's stance towards criminal legal aid came after a study of the different criminal legal aid models in 11 other jurisdictions, including Britain, the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria, and Hong Kong.

Mr Shanmugam said: "We have considered the lessons from others, as well as the feedback from the Law Society and Criminal Bar."

He noted that expansions in coverage of criminal legal aid contributed to higher costs in other jurisdictions. For instance, in Hong Kong, $217 million was spent on both civil and criminal legal aid in 2016.

"We intend to put in place measures to try and ensure that aid is given only to deserving cases, and try and ensure that the costs of criminal legal aid remain sustainable," he said.

Another concern is to prevent abuse of the system, such as wealthy individuals finding ways to meet the eligibility criteria, he added.

Mr Shanmugam said systems can be implemented to detect such practices, but acknowledged that a "trickier" category of abuse, where applicants fulfil the means and merits tests, but are perceived to be morally undeserving of aid, was more challenging.

"As long as it falls within the categories of cases which would be covered by legal aid, then public outrage on a case-by-case basis cannot be the basis on which legal aid is given or not given. And we will need to think through and explain our position carefully to the public," he said.

The Government's approach to supporting criminal legal aid has evolved over the years.

Since 1985, criminal legal aid has been provided through the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (Clas) initiated by the Law Society and senior lawyers including the late Senior Counsel Harry Elias.

The scheme, which is currently administered by the Law Society Pro Bono Services, was privately funded through the society and goodwill donations.

Back then, the Government's position was that it was incongruous to use public funds to defend an accused person.