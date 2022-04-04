More needy accused persons to get legal aid with new govt-funded public defender's office

SINGAPORE - A public defender's office, which is fully funded by the Government, is targeted to start providing legal aid by the year end to needy Singaporeans who are facing criminal charges but cannot afford to hire their own lawyers.
"We want to enhance access to justice for vulnerable individuals in Singapore," said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam in Parliament on Monday (April 4) as he announced the move.
The income ceiling to qualify for criminal legal aid will be raised, from $950 to $1,500 in monthly per capita household income, enabling resident households up to the 35th income percentile to benefit.
The scope of coverage will also be expanded to all types of offences, except regulatory ones such as traffic summonses and littering offences, as well as certain laws aimed at deterring gambling and betting, organised and syndicated crime, and terrorism.
These changes mean that more accused persons with limited means can qualify to have a public defender, who is a full-time lawyer, represent them in court.
The latest shift in the Government's stance towards criminal legal aid came after a study of the different criminal legal aid models in 11 other jurisdictions, including Britain, the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria, and Hong Kong.
Mr Shanmugam said: "We have considered the lessons from others, as well as the feedback from the Law Society and Criminal Bar."
He noted that expansions in coverage of criminal legal aid contributed to higher costs in other jurisdictions. For instance, in Hong Kong, $217 million was spent on both civil and criminal legal aid in 2016.
"We intend to put in place measures to try and ensure that aid is given only to deserving cases, and try and ensure that the costs of criminal legal aid remain sustainable," he said.
Another concern is to prevent abuse of the system, such as wealthy individuals finding ways to meet the eligibility criteria, he added.
Mr Shanmugam said systems can be implemented to detect such practices, but acknowledged that a "trickier" category of abuse, where applicants fulfil the means and merits tests, but are perceived to be morally undeserving of aid, was more challenging.
"As long as it falls within the categories of cases which would be covered by legal aid, then public outrage on a case-by-case basis cannot be the basis on which legal aid is given or not given. And we will need to think through and explain our position carefully to the public," he said.
The Government's approach to supporting criminal legal aid has evolved over the years.
Since 1985, criminal legal aid has been provided through the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (Clas) initiated by the Law Society and senior lawyers including the late Senior Counsel Harry Elias.
The scheme, which is currently administered by the Law Society Pro Bono Services, was privately funded through the society and goodwill donations.
Back then, the Government's position was that it was incongruous to use public funds to defend an accused person.
In 2015, the Government started co-funding Clas, paying 75 per cent of its operating costs, with the remaining 25 per cent funded through private donations and the Law Society.
This led to a fourfold increase to about 1,250 accused persons a year, comprising both Singaporeans and permanent residents, who received aid through Clas.
The Law Ministry then began considering further support for criminal legal aid.
On Monday, Mr Shanmugam said the public defender's office will be established as a department under the Law Ministry, similar to the Legal Aid Bureau, which provides help for civil cases, and the Insolvency and Public Trustee's Office.
The public defender's office will have full-time lawyers as employees, taking on cases as public defenders, he said. This will include fresh graduates and younger lawyers and mid-career hires who want to do such work.
This will be scaled up over time, and at a later date, cases will be outsourced to a panel of qualified lawyers.
The Government will continue to work with and provide some co-funding to Clas, said Mr Shanmugam.
The details of the funding will be assessed and discussed, he added.
"This will also help preserve the pro bono spirit of the legal fraternity, which has been a key pillar of legal aid," he said.
Details of how the cases will be split between the public defender's office and Clas will also be worked out later.
In the financial year 2020, Clas covered 712 cases, he noted.
He estimated that with the changes, the total caseload for criminal legal aid could increase by more than half.
In his speech in Parliament, Mr Shanmugam also addressed concerns that the expansion of legal aid would affect the livelihood of lawyers.
He said that an analysis of past data showed that 60 per cent of the people who would benefit from the expanded coverage would likely have represented themselves and not hired private lawyers.
"Our assessment is that in the main, lawyers' income should not substantially be affected and their income will not in the main depend on people at the 35th percentile and below," he said.