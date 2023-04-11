More inclusive meritocracy with opportunities throughout life: Ministries’ agendas at a glance

– Implement the “Singapore Made for Families 2025” plan to create a Singapore where all families are valued and supported.

– Foster a family-friendly culture and support families through different life stages through community programmes under the Families for Life movement.

– Provide timely family-centric interventions, such as marriage support for minor and young marriages, divorce support, and family counselling, through the nationwide network of 10 family service centres offering the Strengthening Families Programme.

– Study new care options, apart from infant care facilities, to meet varying preferences and needs of parents with young children.

– Support persons with disabilities and their caregivers through the establishment of regional enabling business hubs and enabling services hubs, as well as in areas such as cost of care and transition to post-school life.

– Enhance pre-school education (with the Ministry of Education):

Continue to invest heavily in the early childhood sector to provide access to affordable and quality pre-school education, and uplift students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Scale up KidStart nationwide by 2026 and facilitate priority enrolment for children from lower-income families in anchor operator pre-schools and MOE kindergartens by age three.

Increase the number of government-supported pre-school places to cater to 80 per cent of pre-schoolers by 2025 while keeping fees at these pre-schools affordable.

Expand capacity in early intervention services and make pre-schools more inclusive to strengthen support for children with developmental needs.

– Uplift lower-income families:

Deliver comprehensive, convenient and coordinated social services with partners and volunteers by streamlining touchpoints and workflows, so families can get help quickly.

Uplift lower-income families living in rental housing through ComLink and provide more sustained support to help these families achieve stability, self-reliance, and social mobility.

Enhance ComLink for families who play their part and take action to improve outcomes for themselves and their children.

Ministry of National Development