More help for Malay/Muslims in public rental flats, new digital repository for asatizah: MCCY

SINGAPORE - The expansion of a project that helps needy families in public rental housing, a new digital repository for religious teachers, and more employment opportunities are among the moves relating to Malay/Muslims which were announced during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s budget on Monday.

1. Nurturing future leaders in the religious and community sector

A digital repository will be launched later in 2023 to provide greater support for research fellows under the Research Programme in the Study of Muslim Communities of Success and asatizah, so that they can provide religious guidance with confidence.

The repository will contain resources on Islamic and social sciences covering emerging issues related to governance, society, science and technology.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said the research fellows will also be given training opportunities in research methodologies and data visualisation, along with mentorship with local and international academics.

2. Improving coordination across public agencies, community organisations

Project Dian@M3, an initiative to support Malay/Muslim families living in public rental flats, will be expanded to six more blocks in three towns - Chua Chu Kang, Jurong and Tampines.

The expansion will support 500 more households, up from around 250 households today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman said: “Often times these families face complex issues that require support from many different government and non-government agencies. We will improve coordination across public agencies and community organisations, to provide more integrated wrap-around support for the vulnerable.”

Project Dian was launched in December 2021 and focuses on three groups of households - elderly who live alone, middle-aged parents with adult children, or multi-generational families, and young families with young children.

Dr Maliki said young families, who have an average of three children or more with the mean age of the oldest and youngest at 11 and four years old respectively, are a key priority.

“During our house visits, we further observed that some children demonstrate developmental delays, or did not attend preschool regularly.”

The Dian Ambassador programme was launched last October to provide home-based support to families with children between 3 and 6 years old, over a six-month period. Since its pilot, 30 volunteers have been trained.

The ambassadors will visit the families fortnightly to read with the children and engage them in activities to develop their cognitive and social skills.