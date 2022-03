Muslims here can expect some features of the holy month of Ramadan to return, such as nightly congregational prayers with larger capacities, but this is contingent on the local Covid-19 situation and national health guidelines.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will ensure the activities are conducted safely but it will not mean a return to the pre-pandemic setting, said Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on March 7.