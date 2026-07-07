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The 14 online posts, which were primarily in Chinese, had suggested that Singapore was being overrun by Indians.

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SINGAPORE – More fake content, including material generated by artificial intelligence, has entered Singapore’s online space , and the authorities will not hesitate to take action if doing so is in the country’s best interests, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming.

Responding to a question from Nominated MP Neo Kok Beng on whether the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing ways to counter external influences in light of the Government’s blocking 14 online posts targeting the Indian community, Goh said on July 7 that the authorities are watching the information space closely.

He added that the Government also reviews its laws regularly to ensure they remain “fit for purpose” in dealing with the evolving landscape.

Neo also asked whether the current framework, including the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, is too reactive, and whether MHA is looking at more proactive measures.

To this, Goh said there are various levers that can be tapped whenever divisive narratives surface, including the option of “going upstream”.

In this case, he said the posts attacked Singapore’s foundations as a multiracial society, and because they originated from a foreign source, it was imperative that the Government act firmly.

Investigations showed that the content likely originated from a platform based in China and was subsequently carried on other platforms and websites.

When asked by Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) if the content was coordinated by an agency or organisation, Goh said there is no evidence at the moment to suggest it was a coordinated campaign by any particular government or organisation.

The 14 online posts, which were primarily in Chinese, had suggested that Singapore was being overrun by Indians.

They had selectively used images and footage of crowded streets in Little India, as well as Indian devotees at a religious festival in Pagoda Street, to support their false claims.

Beyond legislation, Goh said it is also important to educate the public to be more discerning.

He cited the SG101 website, which outlines Singapore’s position on sensitive issues and consolidates resources about foreign interference, as a place where the public “better understand our national positions and to stay resilient against attempts to divide us”.

Briefings, dialogues and workshops are also held for different groups to raise awareness of foreign interference.

Goh said: “Ultimately, a discerning population is the most important defence against attempts to influence or divide our society.

“We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online, and to reject all attempts to divide our society.”