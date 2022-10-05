More elder-friendly features may be added to flats under Ease Programme

SINGAPORE - A programme that provides safety features to seniors in their homes is under review by the Government, who will look into installing more items to enhance safety and mobility in such homes.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Wednesday, in response to a question by Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) on what the Government is doing to support seniors and those with mobility challenges who live in older flats.

Associate Professor Faishal said the Government is currently reviewing the Housing Board's Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme, "to explore the provision of additional items to further enhance the safety and mobility of our seniors within their flats".

Under the programme, launched in July 2012 and offered either in tandem with the Home Improvement Programme or available via a direct application to HDB, households with seniors can opt to have elder-friendly fittings and features installed in their flats at subsidised rates.

The current range of improvements available are ramps for multi-step entrances, grab bars and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry for National Development for more information on the new features that could be added to the programme.

To be eligible for Ease, households must have a family member aged 65 and above, or aged between 60 and 64 and in need of assistance with at least one of the activities of daily living.

For full renovation packages, including customised ramps, households can expect to pay about $200 to $500 for the upgrades, depending on flat type. The remaining costs are borne by the Government, which subsidises up to 95 per cent of the fees.

HDB previously said that as at Dec 31, 2021, more than 255,500 households had applied for Ease.