More support for children with developmental needs and persons with disabilities

“We will continue to expand our government-funded places to serve 80 per cent of children requiring medium to high levels of early intervention by 2027, up from 60 per cent in 2022,” said Ms Sun. “This will help to reduce overall wait times for enrolment into an early intervention centre so that children with developmental needs can receive timely support.”

To further help parents, she said that a new six-month programme to train caregivers of two- to three-year-old children with developmental needs will start in the second half of 2024. Children are referred to this pilot, known as EIPIC-Care, by paediatricians when they are assessed to require early intervention.

In the programme, caregivers learn how to support their children’s social communication and engagement and behaviour through group workshops and individual sessions with psychologists.

“International studies have also shown that parents are in the best position to embed intervention related to social and emotional skills in their children’s daily lives,” said Ms Sun. “For parents to do this well, they will need to be equipped with the skills to provide early intervention support at home.”

The pilot will run for three years, starting in one region. Parents can expect to attend sessions every one to two weeks. More details will be announced later in 2024.

2. Lower student care centre fees

Middle-income families will pay less for their children to attend special student care centres when current fee caps, set by the Government to ensure affordability, are lowered in July. Their out-of-pocket expenses will be reduced by up to 40 per cent. About 100 families are expected to benefit from this adjustment each year.

Currently, fees for these centres, which offer subsidised before- and after-school care services for students with special needs aged seven to 18, are subject to fee caps, depending on their household income. Families also receive means-tested subsidies.

Special student care centres will receive additional government funding so that out-of-pocket expenses for after-school care for students with special needs as a portion of household income is similar to that for typically developing children.

For example, families with a monthly household income of $6,000 will see a one-third decrease in their out-of-pocket expenses paid for special student care centres, from $500 to around $340, said Ms Sun.