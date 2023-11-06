More COE quota from future peak years to be brought forward to tackle supply trough: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE - Certificates of entitlement (COE) that are guaranteed to expire in future peak supply years of 2026 and 2027 will be brought forward to fill the present supply troughs, as the Government moves to tamp down record premiums for owning cars and commercial vehicles here.
This will be done while maintaining Singapore’s zero-vehicle growth policy, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Monday. The hope is that COE prices will moderate as a result.
“We will also ensure that the COE supply in the upcoming quarters will continue to increase in 2024 till the peak supply years in 2026 and 2027,” he said.
Yet in answering questions filed by more than 10 MPs on the issue, Mr Chee made the point that COE prices also depend on market demand, which he said is not within the Government’s control.
“I need to be upfront with everyone that it is not possible to predict how prices will move in the next few rounds of COE bidding, but I want to assure honourable members and the public that (we) are doing what we can to address the concerns,” he said.
Mr Chee described the Government’s approach to reducing supply volatility as “cut and fill”.
The first instance of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) bringing forward future quota was in May, when it said it would redistribute over several quarters about 6,000 five-year car COEs due to expire in the next projected supply peak.
LTA said then that this was meant to be a one-off exercise.
Mr Chee said on Monday that while this move has helped increase COE supply over the last six months, demand has remained very strong and COE prices have continued climbing.
Hence, LTA made a similar move to bring forward more COE quota on Friday, announcing the injection of an extra 1,614 COEs for cars and commercial vehicles between November and January 2024.
With this, the COE quotas for smaller and larger cars over the next three months will be 35 per cent higher than what was available over the past three months.
Meanwhile, the quota for commercial vehicles will be 65 per cent higher than the preceding quarter’s.
Mr Chee said industry players welcomed this move, as the supply injection this time is more significant than before.
He pointed out that the 35 per cent increase in supply for the COE categories for small and bigger cars was larger than the proportion of bids won by car-leasing companies in the last three quarters.
Asked by Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) if there are any trade-offs with this cut-and-fill approach, Mr Chee warned of the risk of more cars on the roads in the short term, before some of these cars are deregistered in the peak supply years.
“We are effectively... borrowing from the future,” he said. “That is also why... we have to be quite calibrated and not overdo this cut and fill, because there will be downsides in the short term.”
The debate in Parliament comes at a time when COE premiums are at all-time highs, driven by robust demand and a restrictive supply.
At the latest COE tender ending on Oct 18, the premium for larger cars ended at $150,001, while the premium for the Open category – which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up being used mostly for bigger cars – came in at $158,004.
It was the sixth consecutive time that records were broken for the large car and Open COE categories. The premium for smaller cars also climbed to $106,000 and the commercial vehicle premium remained high at $84,790.
Mr Chee said Singapore is facing a tight COE supply for cars and commercial vehicles because many existing vehicles have not reached the end of their COE period and are not due for deregistration.
COE supply in these categories is expected to rise significantly from the second half of 2024 before reaching its peak in 2026 and 2027.
Mr Chee noted that this large difference in supply during the peak and trough years results in higher COE price volatility.
He said a better outcome for everyone involved can be achieved if this “peak-to-trough ratio” is reduced.
Mr Chee pointed to several moves that have already been made to reduce volatility in quota supply.
These include changes made to the way COE quotas are calculated – once in July 2022 and a second time in January 2023 – so that the quota formula will be based on the rolling average of vehicle deregistrations over a longer period, reducing quarter-on-quarter fluctuations.
While steps have been made to increase the COE supply for cars and commercial vehicles, there have been no changes made for motorcycles.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked Mr Chee whether the Government could allow a marginal increase in the motorcycle population, given that they take up a significantly smaller footprint on the roads. Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) raised a similar point in 2022.
In response, Mr Chee said there are no plans to increase the growth rate of motorcycles because they can still contribute to traffic congestion, which can be seen in other cities.
Even so, he added the Government recognises that some Singaporeans rely on motorcycles for their livelihoods, and there is a higher share of lower-income individuals who own motorcycles.
This is one reason why main vehicle taxes (or additional registration fees), road taxes and Electronic Road Pricing charges for motorcycles are lower compared with other vehicle types, he noted.
Mr Chee said moves have also been made to guard against speculative bidding in the motorcycle COE category.
“We will continue to study ways to improve the COE system for Category D (for motorcycles),” he added.