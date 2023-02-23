More childcare leave, help for single mothers among MPs’ suggestions for more family-friendly S’pore

SINGAPORE - In Singapore’s unending quest to raise its dismal birth rate, MPs said on Thursday that there are still caregiving gaps to be bridged, including on childcare leave, infant care facilities and flexible work arrangements.

On the other end of the age spectrum, there were proposals to help seniors age in place and to expand care options within their community.

While MPs like Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) cheered the Budget 2023 announcement of government-paid paternity leave being doubled to four weeks, he also asked the Government to consider increasing childcare leave.

Currently, an employee has two days of extended childcare leave per year if his youngest child is in primary school, regardless of the number of children.

The result is some parents ask schools to keep their children at the sick bay till they are done with work, he said.

Mr Ang proposed that the leave be changed to two days per primary school-age child, up to a cap of four days a year, while Nominated MP Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab asked if childcare leave can be extended to children in secondary school.

Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) said there needs to be sufficient infant care and childcare facilities in new estates.

She noted that in a Build-to-Order (BTO) estate in her ward, some couples live there only on weekends and reside with their parents during the work week due to insufficient infant and childcare spaces when they moved in.

“For new BTO estates, the tender for childcare and other amenities only go out after residents start moving in, resulting in a demand-and-supply problem,” said Ms Cheng.

Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah both spoke on the need to extend parenthood benefits to single unwed mothers, such as the baby bonus cash payouts.

Missing too, was support for the unmarried or childless, who are also Singaporeans and part of families, said Ms He. She noted that the number of single Singaporeans has increased across all age groups, according to the 2020 Census.

Dr Shahira said she recognised the Government’s pro-family policies, but added that raising a child alone is even harder when policies become inadvertent structural roadblocks that result in unequal access.

Measures that penalise single mothers also penalise their children, affecting how they live and grow and their possibility of social mobility, she added.

She also called for employers and employees to foster a strong pro-family work culture, where flexible work arrangements are the norm and colleagues willingly step in to help.

“Let’s not wait for incentives and legislation from the Government. We can all do our part,” she said.