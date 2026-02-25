MOE studying the impact of AI on learning; holds off on such tools for younger pupils: Desmond Lee

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Amid concerns about an over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Education (MOE) is studying the impact of such tools on students’ learning , said Education Minister Desmond Lee on Feb 25.

He was responding in a written parliamentary answer to Mr Cai Yinzhou (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), who asked if MOE has data on the correlation between students’ use of AI and the decline of cognitive skills.

Mr Lee said the ministry does not have Singapore data on this correlation, but is studying the impact of AI on learning.

“International research has shown that inappropriate or ill-structured use of AI by students can result in over-reliance, negatively impacting students’ basic recall and understanding of simple concepts,” he said.

“This would, in turn, hamper the development of higher order thinking.”

He added that the MOE provides guidance to schools to ensure that the use of AI enhances, rather than undermines, teaching and learning, while guarding against cognitive atrophy.

“Teachers therefore hold off the use of AI when our students are in the early stages of acquiring knowledge and skills, so that they develop strong foundations before they are introduced AI to augment their learning,” said Mr Lee.

For example, at lower primary levels, he said students learn best by using multiple senses to engage with real-world objects. As such, technology is used lightly in the classroom, to prioritise hands-on inquiry, real-life explorations, and outdoor experience.

AI is gradually introduced from Primary 4 with teachers’ supervision, said Mr Lee.

At the secondary level, students are equipped with personal learning devices and progressively use AI independently for learning.

“This is done through well-designed learning tasks, which allows students to benefit from the personalisation of learning offered by AI while guarding against cognitive outsourcing,” he added.

Mr Cai also asked what plans there are, such as having classes where devices are limited, to prevent over-reliance on AI, and ensure students first master foundational concepts.

To this, Mr Lee said teachers are provided with MOE-developed AI tools, available in the Singapore Student Learning Space. These tools are “designed to be pedagogically sound and are accompanied by appropriate guardrails”, he added.

Given that students’ access to AI is not just confined to school, Mr Lee said that MOE guides them on the ethical and responsible use of AI, among steps to develop AI literacy.

“Teachers are trained to design and conduct lessons to help students acquire fundamental knowledge and develop higher order thinking skills,” he said, adding that in-service professional learning on using AI thoughtfully for learning is also available.

Mr Lee said the ministry continues to assess students’ mastery of foundational concepts, to ensure they can apply them without using AI. This is done through proctored -– or supervised – examinations that disallow AI use.

He added that interactions with students provide teachers with knowledge of each student’s learning progress, in order to provide support when they observe learning gaps.